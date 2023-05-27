Cheyenne Mountain’s season slipped away with a few big innings from Riverdale Ridge on Saturday morning.

The third-seeded Red-Tailed Hawks fell out of the 4A tournament after giving up five runs in the second inning and six in the sixth in a 17-6 loss at UCCS.

The teams had both fallen in their openers on Friday, making the Saturday matchup an elimination game.

Cheyenne Mountain initially rallied, turning a 6-0 deficit into a 6-4 game through four innings. But Riverdale Ridge added two in the fifth, then put a gash in the game with the six-spot.

The tenth-seeded Ravens collected 15 hits – including five doubles – drew nine walks and had two players hit by pitches.

The game was delayed by a medical emergency in the stands that required on-site assistance from paramedics.

Riverdale Ridge was eliminated by Golden in the game following its victory over Cheyenne Mountain.

The tournament marked an abrupt end to the season for the Red-Tailed Hawks (20-6), who had won 16-of-18 to close the regular season.

This was the sixth consecutive winning campaign for Cheyenne Mountain, which is 114-38 in that span. The program last won a title in 2011, when it captured its second in three years.