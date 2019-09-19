Softball: Pueblo South at Mesa Ridge, Friday, 3:30 p.m.
The Grizzlies are on a tear heading into the home stretch of the softball season. Mesa Ridge has won nine straight dating back to Sept. 7. The games haven’t been close, 10-1, 18-0, 23-2, 19-1 and so on. Mesa Ridge gets some good competition in Pueblo South, which entered Thursday with a 9-1 record. The Grizzlies are 10-4. The team is led by senior Katrina Robertson who has 33 hits 28 RBIs and a .733 average through 45 at bats.
Softball: Sand Creek at Mitchell, Saturday, 10 a.m.
It’s been a tough season for both these teams. Sand Creek has lost ten of their last 11 and Mitchell has dropped five contests in a row. Both teams come in needing a win and have an opportunity to do so Saturday in a doubleheader. It’s a chance for one of these teams to build momentum before facing a string of in-league opponents in the last stretch of the season. Sophomore Sophia Dupree leads Mitchell with nine hits and a .375 average on 24 at bats. Carina Paul leads the Scorpions with 20 hits to go with 14 RBIs and a .455 batting average.
Volleyball: Simla at Colorado Springs School, Saturday, 11 a.m.
It’s bear against bear action as the Simla Cubs come to take on The Colorado Springs School Kodiaks Saturday.
The match has some implications for the Kodiaks’ standing in the 2A Black Forest League. Colorado Springs School and Simla are currently tied for third in the conference. Both have 1-1 league records. The winner takes a leg up in the race behind Fountain Valley (1-0) and Peyton (3-1). Simla is 6-2 overall whereas Colorado Springs School is 4-5. Junior Elise Layton leads the Kodiaks with 80 kills.
Boys’ Soccer: Salida at Fountain Valley, Saturday, 11 a.m.
A pair of undefeated teams clash Saturday as the Fountain Valley Danes host the Salida Spartans. The Colorado High School Activities Association has Fountain Valley ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 2A soccer, whereas Salida is ranked second in Class 3A. Saturday’s game should be a fun one to watch. Junior Chance Maccagnan leads Fountain Valley with 8 goals.
Football: Bear Creek at Rampart, Saturday, 6 p.m.
Just a year removed from nearly winning the 4A Pikes Peak League for the third year in a row, the Rams are 0-3 to start 2019. Saturday, they have an opportunity to get their first win against another 0-3 opponent in Bear Creek out of Lakewood.
The Rams are led on offense by junior quarterback Cale Cormaney who has thrown for 252 yards, two scores and two interceptions, and by senior running back Chris Yoo who has 304 yards and five scores on 60 carries.
