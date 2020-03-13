The Classical Academy boys’ basketball coach Leo Swiontek went about his normal routine Friday morning.
He looked at his phone at 6:25 a.m. to see three unread emails.
‘It’s over,’ read one from TCA athletic director Gary Geiger.
The Colorado High School Activities Association canceled the remainder of the state tournament basketball games late last night, announcing the decision publicly at 11:03 p.m. – less than 12 hours before the state’s first final four games were set to tip off.
According to the release published Thursday night, the University of Denver, which was hosting the 3A tournament, closed and informed CHSAA it would not host the remaining basketball games. The release cited growing concerns due to the coronavirus outbreak and the declaration of a state of emergency by the City of Denver.
Friday the City of Denver closed the Denver Coliseum, which was hosting the 4A and 5A tournaments. The Budweiser Event Center, set to host the 2A and 1A championships, also closed.
Top-seeded St. Mary’s was hoping to claim its third straight 3A state title this weekend, but was informed just before 11 p.m. Thursday night that the tournament had been canceled. The team was staying in Denver in anticipation of three days of tournament games.
“We sat down with the seniors and had a talk, and we let everyone know last night,” said St. Mary’s coach Mike Burkett. “It was tough. Lots of tears, but I let them know life is not always fair and we just have to deal with it, but I know it’s going to be hard.”
The Pirates were scheduled to face Pagosa Springs in the 3A semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday. The Classical Academy also had a 4 p.m. game scheduled against Pueblo West in the program’s first appearance in the state’s final four.
“This was a special year,” Swiontek said. “We’re not Lewis-Palmer, we’re not Longmont. We’re not in it every year, this was the first time in school history and to have it gone like that was really hard. The kids were ready to go. This might be a once-in-a-lifetime thing for this program, and to not get that closure is hard.”
While the Titans’ season ended abruptly, TCA still threw the team a celebration fit for champions Friday morning. As the school day began Swiontek and the team gathered on the first floor and paraded through the hallways as the most successful boys’ team in school history.
“As we passed each classroom kids came out cheering,” Swiontek said. “I had tears in my eyes. We walked through the whole school.”
After the parade Swiontek had to inform his players the team banquet, which was scheduled for Sunday, was also canceled. But he couldn’t bring himself to award his players their pins and letters – at least not yet.
Burkett, in his 21st year, hopes his team’s banquet at the end of April does not get derailed so he can honor his six seniors who have a 97-7 record through the past four seasons.
“Some of these girls will play another day, but some their careers came to an abrupt end, and that’s hard for them,” Burkett said. “When you think you have another two days or so to compete together, and then that’s abruptly cut short like that, it’s hard.”
St. Mary’s and The Classical Academy have closed their doors for at least two weeks and spring sports are also on hold until April 6.