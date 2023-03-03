Jordan Wenger said it twice for emphasis.

“As soon as the buzzer sounded there, I was just like, ‘We’ll be back.’ We will be back,” The Classical Academy junior said. “So we’re just going to have to work in the offseason and get back to this place.”

The place is Denver Coliseum, host of the 4A state quarterfinals Friday where The Classical Academy Titans fell to Resurrection Christian 68-44. The loss ends a memorable playoff run for 23rd-seeded TCA which entered the contest as massive underdogs to the second-seeded Cougars.

The trip to the Great Eight came by virtue of a pair of upset victories. The Titans defeated 10th-seeded Sterling 71-59 in the first round and edged seventh-seeded Eaton on a last-second layup and a foul from Wenger in the round of 16.

Wenger kept up the heroics to start Friday’s game, sinking four 3-pointers in the first quarter to give TCA a 15-14 lead afterward. He hit another shot from deep in the second quarter, finishing 5 of 7 from downtown and with a team-leading 17 points on the day.

“I just wanted to keep us in the game because I knew that if we could just stick around with like three minutes left in the fourth quarter and just be close then that’s where we wanted to be" Wenger said. "So in the first half I really just came out and was like ‘I’m gonna pull it.'"

His plan worked to start. Then Resurrection Christian got going with flawless production from inside the paint. Jacob Barker, the Cougars’ 6-feet-11-inch big guy, gave the Titans problems inside, with no one able to match his size. Barker went 5 of 7 from the field and made all three of his free throws.

“We tried and we talked to them and tried to prep them to not let (Barker) get so deep. But when he’s three feet from the rim he doesn’t miss very often,” Titans head coach Kevin Wenger said. “So yeah it was a tough challenge for us to match up with their size.”

Kevin Wenger also mentioned the great shooting from Resurrection Christian’s backcourt, who found its stroke as the game progressed. Sophomore point guard Ty Yoder hit 4 of 6 shots from beyond the arc and had 19 points for the Cougars. Shooting guard Cade Crutcher added a pair of 3-pointers and 20 points.

It seemed that Resurrection Christian couldn’t miss in the third, pushing ahead of TCA by as much as 12 points midway through that quarter. The Classical Academy mounted a small comeback, but the Cougars kept their foot on the gas to end the game, finishing with a 19-3 run in the fourth.

Despite the result, coach Wenger praised his team who reached a level he never envisioned back when the season began in November.

“It’s never enjoyable to lose a game. But I'm just proud of the effort and to be here and for them to just get a taste of the Coliseum," the coach said. "And being in the Great Eight, it’s hard to put into words how proud I am of this team."