Hope Ahnfeldt couldn’t stop smiling.
With every hug and every congratulation, her smile got bigger and bigger.
That’s what Wednesday night was for: celebration. But when Ahnfeldt and The Classical Academy soccer players wake up on Thursday, it will be back to business.
Wednesday’s 1-0 playoff win over Discovery Canyon was just step one in what the Titans hope will be a long postseason.
“One down, four more to go,” Ahnfeldt said after the win. “That’s our mindset right now. We are celebrating right now, but we will be getting ready for Saturday.”
The one-goal victory was exactly what coach Blake Galvin expected from a local playoff matchup.
“Watching Discovery Canyon throughout the season, they were really starting to peak here,” he said. “We knew this was going to be a tough game.”
The Titans had two solid scoring chances to start the contest, but DCCS goalkeeper Kaitlyn Sheridan was able to make diving saves both times.
With 19:45 left in the first half, Sophi Rivera took a few dribbles and fired a shot on the DCCS goal. Sheridan dove at the last second and blocked the attempt, but it ricocheted off her and back to the Titans. After the ball bounced around in a chaotic group of players, DCCS was able to clear it and officially save the goal.
TCA had few chances in the defensive game, but the ones they did get were swallowed up by Sheridan.
“There were a couple of scrambles where if she hadn’t been as aggressive as she was, we probably could have finished,” Galvin said of the DCCS keeper. “She did a great job keeping them in the game and limiting our chances.”
TCA got the game’s first and only goal with 6:42 left in the first half. Moira Franck controlled the ball on the back line, before passing it up the field to her forwards. The Titans set themselves up and found Mairin Carpenter streaking toward the net. She took a few touches, and when Sheridan came out to challenge, Carpenter fired, finding the back of the net.
“That was a great, composed finish,” Galvin said.
Each team had a couple more chances to score, but the contest was defensive-focused and physical.
TCA wasn’t afraid to take, or create contact, and the Titans made it difficult for DCCS to maintain control on their side of the field.
Toughness, Galvin says, is one of his team’s biggest strengths, and it starts when the Titans are playing against each other.
“We practice like we play,” Ahnfeldt said. “And we practice hard. Mo (Moira Franck) starts it as out center back. She’s a brick wall back there, and I think it just feeds through the team.”
The Titans, who haven’t lost since April 14 — winning six of their last seven regular-season games, and tying their seventh — are peaking at the right time, according to Galvin. They’ve worked hard to develop the toughness that was on display against DCCS.
“They just want it,” he said. “They’re motivated and they’ve been working really, really hard. We will need that grit in order to go deep in the postseason.”