LAKEWOOD — The only thing that changed in The Classical Academy's boys' track program this year was the result, and that's just the way the Titans like it.

For over two decades, coach Timothy Daggett has made sure the expectations were known, and more importantly that the acceptance and community building he preaches never leaves the team.

The Titans banded together behind multiple individual winners to take home the 3A boys' state track and field title just a year after losing out by just eight points.

Junior Jordan Wenger's jumps were part of the missing points last season by his own admission. He knows that the injuries that held him back from performing adequately in the long and high jumps may have been the deciding factor.

He took home the triple jump title for a second consecutive season and nabbed the high jump title alongside it to make up for it.

"I loved this team and I was really disappointed when things didn't go right last year and I wasn't healthy, it really hurt," Wenger said. "I wasn't fully healthy this year, but I know that winning those events probably made a difference. I think we could've three-peated if I did well."

The Titans' 109 team points beat out second-place Resurrection Christian's 67.50 by plenty, even if Wenger's hip injury dating back to freshman year flared up again.

And that's because of the program's makeup. When Wenger felt he let the team down last year, he found a way to make up for it. When senior Chandler Wilburn's finishes at the most recent state meet fell short of his own expectations, he shifted into leadership mode — rooting on teammates including close friend Matthew Edwards, who beat him out for the 3,200-meter title on Friday.

"You come in and you just always know what to expect and the word 'helpful' doesn't even begin to describe that," Wilburn said. "There's a sense of belonging here and a consistency in coaching that's paramount to success. It's the biggest reason why this program is so successful."