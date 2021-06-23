FREDERICK - With a season at risk, time winding down and a dialed-in goalkeeper, TCA coach Blake Galvin wouldn’t usually remove the player guarding the chance to advance to the state final.
That's precisely why Galvin replaced Melina McClure.
“She'd been kind of getting peppered a little bit and I just wanted to get her an opportunity to get a drink, take a deep breath, kind of re-center herself and get right back out,” Galvin said.
“She was phenomenal.”
McClure was busy Wednesday as Evergreen scored with 30:06 left in the first half and rarely gave The Classical Academy time to size up the goal. The Cougars handed the Titans their first loss of the season, 1-0, in the 4A state semifinals.
It was the furthest The Classical Academy (10-1-2) has made it since moving up to Class 4A, Galvin said.
“It's tough to go that way, but we put up a fight,” junior Moira Franck said. “We put up a fight all season.”
TCA had its chance to tie late with senior Talia Schmidt poised to break out and Katerina Smetana open. Schmidt lost her footing.
“If she had been able to get the ball across, I think we would have finished it,” Galvin said.
“We were a little off. It was not our best game.”
On the game’s only goal, McClure got her fingertips on a shot from Elizabeth Rapp but it dribbled in.
The Cougars nearly scored at the same point in the second half, but the ball went in just as the whistle blew marking it offside. Evergreen, the No. 2 seed, was again looking for a 2-0 lead when McClure tipped a shot just wide. The third-seeded Titans headed the ensuing corner kick safely away.
“It could be her on the field and no one else,” Franck joked.
TCA saw daylight in footraces with Evergreen goalie Aubrey Huerta. Huerta won both.
The Titans missed out on a chance to return to Colorado Springs for the state championship. Evergreen will meet 12th-seeded Holy Family at Weidner Field on Saturday.
In a condensed season where, Franck said, not many expected the Titans to advance to the final four, seniors Schmidt, Shaela Leahy, Kylea Roitsch, Lauren “Goose” Mace and Julie Munch brought the group together.
“Their grit and determination is what got them there,” Galvin, the team’s coach since 2010, said. “They put their heads down and went to work.”