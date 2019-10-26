A reloaded The Classical Academy girls’ cross country team repeated as Class 3A champions at Saturday’s state meet at Norris-Penrose Event Center.
Freshman Sawyer Wilson (18 minutes, 44.5 seconds) and sophomore Kennedy McDonald (19:04.5) finished second and fifth, respectively, to lead the Titans to a 50-point total, well clear of Faith Christian’s 88.
"It’s such a blessing for me," Wilson said after her second-place finish. "I have truly been blessed with a gift from God and I’m so happy to be able to come out here and use it and help inspire others to do great things."
An hour and a half after the 3A girls' race, TCA senior Mason Norman won his third consecutive individual title, and the boys' team placed second in the team standings.
McDonald said her team surprised people last year when the Titan girls' won the 3A team title, but decided to enter the 2019 meet without feeling like defending champions.
"We would rather be the hunter than the prey, and last year no one really expected anything from us so we were able to just go into it and show what we could do," McDonald said. "But this year people are hunting us, but I think we stayed strong and didn't expect anything from today and came in with the same mindset from last year."
The Titans lost their top two runners, last year's record finisher Kaylee Thompson and Katie Flaherty, but TCA coach Alan Versaw said it was a 'seamless transition'.
"Kaylee and Katie left us with a lot," Versaw said. "They left us with a legacy, and the girls this year picked up that legacy and just went out and moved with it."
Basalt's Sierra Bower was the top individual, breaking the meet record in 18:00.1.
"She was with us for like, the first few seconds and she just took off," Wilson said. "She is just so amazing and I really hope to get to that point."
Wilson took second in the 3A Region 2 championships, nine seconds behind Alamosa's Lilly Lavier. Saturday Wilson stormed back to defeat Lavier by four seconds.
"Sawyer’s been on a good learning curve all year," Versaw said. "It’s exciting to think about what the future is for her. She’s just learning what she’s capable of, we’ll see what that is."
The Titans also had Rebecca Thompson (20:09.7) in 15th, Kotryna Obergfell (20:24.0) in 18th and Sophia Valentine (20:26.1) in 20th.
Five of TCA's seven qualifiers will return next year, including top finisher Wilson, and training partner McDonald.
McDonald said even though Wilson is a freshman her natural talent has motivated the team throughout the season, and will only continue to improve.
"Training with Sawyer is so incredible because I know I’m running with one of the fastest girls in the state," McDonald said. "And I think for our whole team it really inspires all of us and makes us want to work that much harder."