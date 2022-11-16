There’s no place The Classical Academy Titans football team would rather be Saturday than on the field in Delta for the Class 2A state semifinal.
The Titans rode an 8-1 regular season record and a second-place finish in the Class 2A League 4 to a playoff berth and two postseason victories, which secured them a spot in the game at 1 p.m.
Averaging more than 260 rushing yards per contest, nearly double the national average per MaxPreps, the Titans’ success is largely due to the team’ chemistry off the field, Coach Justin Rich said.
“TCA in general is a phenomenal place and these kids have been together most of them since kindergarten,” he said. “They’ve grown up together. They’re like family. We got a team that knows each other, that really likes each other and when you have a football team that generally likes each other it makes practice a lot more fun, it makes the games a lot more fun.”
Long before the season began, Rich said he averaged 50 kids getting into weight room at 7 a.m. throughout the summer.
According to senior running back Ethan Aragundi, who leads the team in total touchdowns with 16, the boys’ experience as football players dates back to parks and recreation leagues.
“A lot of us were in third grade so right when you could play parks and rec football we jumped straight right into it,” he said. “Most of our starting seniors players like Aaron (Johnson), me, Tanner Eide those players used to play with me on the parks and rec teams so we’ve been together for a while.”
As such, the Titans ride the highs and lows together and there’s no better example than during the 2020-21 season. The Titans had middling seasons the previous two years under Rich’s watch. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TCA played in the spring of 2021.
Rich said the team was just so happy to be back playing football after a tumultuous year in which they were held back and kept apart, their performance surged.
“It was just so freeing. It was like every timeout on the field it was a celebration just be able to play and I think they played that way. It was fun to watch,” Rich said.
The Titans made it all the way to the Class 3A state final where they lost by one point.
While the 2022 team is a different group of kids, Rich said it helps that his players are no strangers to playing a big-time playoff game away from home.
Aragundi, who was a sophomore during that game, called the loss a wake up call.
“Falling that one point short it was just kind of a wake-up call to work harder and get there again by the end of our senior year so we’re hoping that’s this year,” he said.
Off the field though, Aragundi’s real takeaway from being a part of The Classical Academy football program for so long is the importance of having support from those closest to him.
“There’s always people who love you and support you through everything that happens whether it’s in life or football or any sport,” he said. “Even if you don’t think so there’s a lot of love in team and having friends and that’s important later in life to have friends that are loving, caring and supportive.”