LAKEWOOD — Matthew Edwards loves his teammates, but watching them finish ahead of him is still motivating for his own cause.

A stress fracture in his right leg altered his training and delayed his progress before the school year, but he caught up on Friday at Jeffco Stadium. He topped the 3A 3,200-meter leaderboard with a 9:20.88 and had fellow senior Chandler Wilburn close behind in fifth.

Matthew Edwards starts the day with a win in the 3,200 for 3A #coprep: pic.twitter.com/6kAHvfjVSo — Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) May 19, 2023

At cross country in the fall the roles were reversed. Wilburn won the 3A race and Edwards watched him from his spot in third, 14 seconds behind. The two run together every day in practice to motivate and encourage, but watching someone else win the race Edwards had been victorious in as a sophomore was painful.

In that win, he finished ahead of the 3A field by over 40 seconds.

"It was hard to watch him win, even with how happy I was for him personally," Edwards said. "And last year, I had to watch them compete at state track because I had a stress fracture. It motivated me, because I had to be so patient with my rehab, I didn't want to get hurt again."

Edwards entered Friday's final as the top qualifying time, but trailed behind Eaton senior Logan Gullet for most of the final lap. Coincidentally, Gullet finished second behind Edwards in his 2021 cross-country win, too. Around the last turn, he applied his kick and made a push.

It's a skill he's been working on and has yet to perfect. As a shorter runner, by his own admission, it's harder to develop a good one — the taller runners are able to make up more ground with larger paces.

But he timed it just right, and by the time he crossed the finish line his time was three seconds faster than Gullet thanks to a final-curve boost.

"I just kept thinking about kicking when he was ahead of me on the (second-to-last) straight," Edwards said. "I don't think my kick is as good as I've really wanted, but I keep working on it. I knew when I clicked in around the corner that I hit it perfectly."