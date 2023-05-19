LAKEWOOD • Jordan Wenger’s three years of high school experience have taught him a few key points.

No. 1. His body won’t be quite right by the time state track arrives.

No. 2. He has the ability to rise to the occasion anyhow.

Fighting hip pain on Friday, The Classical Academy junior clinched the 3A triple jump title with a final leap that he initially hadn’t even planned to take. He had already held a lead and passed on his second attempt in the finals to rest the hip. But when Eaton’s Zac Gamble inched closer and made him nervous, Wenger pulled the warmup pants off and soared 45 feet, 7½ inches for the title.

“I have a little bit of experience and know when you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” said Wenger, who repeated as the 3A triple-jump champ. “It worked out today.

“If I wouldn’t have jumped that last one, then I wouldn’t have won.”

Until that last jump, the event was a carbon copy of last year’s winning performance. In that one, Wenger set the winning distance on his first attempt and then scratched out — not bothering to jump again to preserve his hip.

The concern with the hip goes back to his freshman year when he was favored in the triple jump but tore his hip flexor on an attempt, sending him into a four-month recovery process.

By now, the multisport star understands that dealing with pain is part of his reality.

“I think the problem is I always go from basketball season and literally the next day go right into track season,” said Wenger, who averaged 19.6 points per game in leading the Titans to the 4A basketball quarterfinals in March. “Basketball’s such a physical sport. So by the end of track season, I’ve just been going so hard for so long that I’m kind of falling apart.”

But Wenger, painful hip aside, remains very much intact. He’ll compete on Saturday as the favorite in the high jump after clearing 6 feet, 9 inches during the season.

“That’s a little bit of pressure, but I’m ready for it,” said Wenger, whose Titans are very much alive in the team competition and could benefit from another of his victories. “Having two first-place finishes here in one year would be a special thing.”