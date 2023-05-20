LAKEWOOD – Jordan Wenger crossed off the most difficult event – for him – in his quest for a career state championship triple crown of jumping.

His high jump of 6-foot-8 clinched the title after the field had been narrowed to only the TCA junior and Harrison senior Jamison Taylor.

Taylor was second at 6-7 and James Irwin’s Mady Ballo was third in a 3A field stacked with Pikes Peak region competitors.

It was a field Wenger didn’t think he would join when he started out in high school track.

Disillusioned by his experience in the event in junior high, he didn’t participate in high jump as a freshman. It was only as a sophomore that his coaches convinced him to give it a try.

Now, he’s got a championship to go with his two crowns in the triple jump.

“I’d say, technically, high jump is the hardest – just the technique that you need to have,” said Wenger, who has not only taken to the event, but now lists it as his favorite.

“I think it’s really cool how it’s an elimination process. Especially when it was just me and Jamison from Harrison. That was a lot of pressure. But I love that kind of competition.”

Wenger’s win, which came around 1 p.m. on Saturday, provided the clinching points for the Titans to earn the state title. So his celebration was doubly special.

He’d like to triple up on that next year by adding a long jump crown (he was fourth in the long jump this year).

“Next year I’m getting all three for sure,” he said, “that’ the goal.”