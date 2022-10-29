Four runner-up finishes at the state level didn’t discourage Chandler Wilburn; they educated him.
There were a few seconds to be found on the course somewhere, he just had to find them.
On Saturday, The Classical Academy senior found that extra kick and that elusive title, winning the 3A title with a time of 15 minutes, 46.3 seconds — leading the team to its second consecutive title and eighth since 2004.
“The northern-most part of the course where you turn into the woods, that’s what has been in my head since June,” said Wilburn, who analyzed the course with a mind that will take him to the Colorado School of Mines next year as an engineering physics major — his master’s will them come in quantum engineering.
“I knew that if I don’t want to take second place, I can’t let it come down to the stadium (finish in Norris Penrose Event Center). I can’t let it come down to running into the chute. If I’m going to try to make that move to get first, it has to be far enough out that I can put some distance on it, some authority behind it, and hopefully leave whoever’s second without an answer.”
It was a plan executed perfectly — with a little help from his friends.
Teammate Matthew Edwards, the 2021 3A champion, suffered a stress fracture his femur earlier this year, a condition discovered early during the track season. He rehabbed largely in the pool — “he could probably be an All-American swimmer at this point,” coach Matt Norton said — and after just three months back the trails was able to help Wilburn both in practice and on Saturday morning.
Edwards finished third with a time of 16:00.4.
“I’m so happy for him,” Edwards said of Wilburn. “He’s worked for it his whole life. This means everything to him, especially going off to college next year. He’s in a great place right now, and I’m so happy.”
Edwards, a junior, will have next season to attempt to reclaim his place atop the podium.
“Looking forward to next year already,” Edwards said. “We’ve got four returners from our top six, so that’s awesome.”
Wilburn will not have that extra opportunity in cross-country. He would have been OK with accepting another runner-up medal to go with the others he’s earned in cross-country and track, as he knows it would have come with its own lessons. But ouch, did those come at a cost.
“He is a driven competitor,” Norton said. “As gracious as he’s been in all these situations, they’ve all stung. So, I’m just super happy for him.”
For this day, enough with those kinds of lessons. Running first into the stadium and hearing the cheers provided pure exhilaration that was a long time coming. There had to be something to learn from this, too.
“It was exactly as it played out in my mind going on runs over the last couple months,” Wilburn said. “It was everything I thought it would be. It was awesome. It was magical.”
TITANS TIMES
TCA’s 3A title runners
1. Chandler Wilburn, sr. 15:46.3
3. Matthew Edwards, jr. 16:00.4
11. Nathan Meister, jr. 16:26.3
15. Casey Golden, sr. 16:42.2
21. Logan Halla, jr. 16:57.5
22. Kieran Cameron, jr. 16:59.9
3A boys’ team results: 1. TCA 42, 2. Frontier Academy 134, 3t. Estes Park 140, 3t. Alamosa, 5. Jefferson Academy 166
Smooth transition for new coach
TCA won the 3A boys title and finished second in the girls team competition in the state cross-country debut for coach Matt Norton replaced longtime coach Alan Versaw, who retired after piloting the Titans program since 2001 – collecting 21 combined titles in cross-country and track and field.
“It’s a super, fun, committed group of kids, and it makes the job really easy,” Norton said.
Norton had plenty of time to make the transition. He joined the cross country team as an assistant in 2019 and in 2020 was placed in charge of the distance runners in track and field.
“I’ve been around him for a long time,” said senior Chandler Wilburn, who won the individual 3A title on Saturday. “By and large he has a very similar coaching philosophy to coach Versaw. So it wasn’t a huge change.”
Titans see end to long title run
With a second-place finish Saturday, the TCA girls saw a run of four consecutive 3A team titles come to an end.
The Titans finished behind Alamosa, which placed three runners in the top 13.
“It rightfully stung, and that’s how I want them to feel,” coach Matt Norton said. “But I also want them to know they ran their best race today and Alamosa was just a little bit better.
“There’s certainly no shame in that. We’ve got a lot of girls coming back who will be strengthened by what happened today. But they did everything we asked them to do today.”