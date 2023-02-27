The white writing across the navy blue boys' basketball banner on the far side of The Classical Academy's gym is growing tiring for the Titans.

Nearly the entire fixture is covered in years the school qualified for the state tournament, outside of more recent leaps that included a Final Four finish in COVID-19's 2020 season where the finales were called off before they could ever be played.

The qualifier credit no longer exists in the TCA gym, in large part because the players on the team are aiming higher. Higher like an improvement from last year's 9-15 finish and a 30-point playoff loss to Harrison, to 17-8 this season and a final chapter yet to be written.

So far, that verse includes upset wins over No. 10 Sterling and No. 7 Eaton in dramatic fashion. It's a tale the No. 23 Titans aren't done telling and is largely still in progress because of their own bouts with adversity, including three coaches in three years.

"That COVID year, this school made it to the Final Four, and ever since it's been about getting back to that spot and being better than the team that got there," junior Jordan Wenger said. "We've built on the team chemistry and that's what matters most — not limiting any team to just one guy, but making it about everyone."

The Titans were dubbed split champions alongside Pueblo West, Mead and Northfield in 2020 after the tournament couldn't be finished.

That, and a second-round loss the year before, still stands as the school's deepest run into the postseason.

Enter coach Kevin Wenger, again.

As the adopted father of Jordan, he's been tasked with carrying on the progress made by coaches like Leo Swiontek before him. Interestingly enough, before the Titans went their furthest in a state tournament and had a pseudo parade through the school's hallways after its cancellation, Wenger was leading the pack.

He coached the three seasons before Swiontek's tenure, including a 15-9 record in his last of the three campaigns.

The team this year was foreign as ever anyway, not having experienced his previous tenure. Buying in was the first step.

"Being the third coach for this senior group, you never know what you're going to get," Kevin said. "I didn't want to make huge, philosophical changes, but just a couple of smaller ones. I needed them to buy in and they have.

"The other guys have fallen in line with those seniors and just followed their lead."

Practices are the biggest indication of commitment.

In each drill, whether it be working through full-court traps or running half-court defenses, the Titans are pushing one another — resembling foes more than friends due to competitiveness. At times, a little bit of smack talk even enters the fold.

Then, snap out of the drill, and hugs and smiles come back into the fold.

"We're able to practice that way because of trust in one another," senior Mason Smith said. "I think we believe in each other, and with that, it helps everywhere. We've come together and believed in each other more and more as the year has gone on."

The banners of 2020 sting, as does the box score from last year's playoff loss.

Jordan was a part of that team, as were the seniors around him. And still, the loss to Harrison, despite entering the playoffs as a perennial underdog, is fuel.

"At the beginning of the season, it was all about nailing down chemistry," Jordan said. "This year's team is much newer since last year we had so many seniors. But I've tried to engrain last year into these guys and be a leader."

Resurrection Christian is next up on the Titans' bid to upset their way to a 4A state title, which thanks to Lewis-Palmer's win last year would make it back-to-back local champions in the classification.

In the post-practice huddle, a belief was shared — not out of gusto or hubris, but true belief — that another upset was within reach.

Winning, at one time, was a pleasant surprise for the program and the etchings across the gym's banners speak to the cheer gained from making the playoff field.

But the surprise has been replaced with expected results, in large part because of the work put in and the growth of the program.

The Denver Coliseum may be next up on the Titans' destination list, but it's the work, belief and competitiveness back home that will fuel the results up north.