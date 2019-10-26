With an unofficial time of 15:50 The Classical Academy's Mason Norman finished his high school cross country career as a three-time champion. 

Saturday afternoon Norman earned his third individual gold in Class 3A, beating the field by 37 seconds. Owen Nolan of Skyview Academy placed second behind Norman with a time of 16:27.

TCA also took home team hardware finishing second in the team scores with 89 points. Frontier Academy finished with 77 points to take the 3A boys' title. 

PHOTOS: 2019 State Cross Country Championships

+20 
+20 
DSC_0588.JPG
+20 
+20 
DSC_0593.JPG
+20 
+20 
DSC_0603.JPG
+20 
+20 
DSC_0615.JPG
+20 
+20 
DSC_0671.JPG

Ryan Flaherty, a sophomore, finished in 17:33 in 18th, followed by Adam Ambuul (21st, 17:39), Chandler Wilburn (22nd, 17:40) and Will Moore (27th, 17:45)

Norman stormed through the first part of the course, hitting the one-mile mark at 4:56.2. 

Earlier the TCA girls' team claimed their second straight 3A team title off performances by freshman Sawyer Wilson, who placed second, and sophomore Kennedy McDonald, who placed fifth. 