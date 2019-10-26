With an unofficial time of 15:50 The Classical Academy's Mason Norman finished his high school cross country career as a three-time champion.
Saturday afternoon Norman earned his third individual gold in Class 3A, beating the field by 37 seconds. Owen Nolan of Skyview Academy placed second behind Norman with a time of 16:27.
TCA also took home team hardware finishing second in the team scores with 89 points. Frontier Academy finished with 77 points to take the 3A boys' title.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Hope Stark crosses the finish line in the 4A girls’ state championship race. She placed seventh. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountain’s Hope Stark crosses the finish line in the 4A girls’ state championship race. She placed seventh. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge freshman Jocelyn Millican finished 12th in the 4A girls’ cross country championshps with a time of 19:03. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Air Academy sophomore Ella Chura was the top finisher for the Kadets, crossing the finish line in 19:16 to place 15th at the 4A girls’ cross country championships. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountain’s Hope Stark (center) finished seventh in the 4A girls’ cross country state championship with a time of 18:37. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountain’s Erik LeRoux crosses the finish line in the 4A boys’ cross country championships. He placed third. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Air Academy’s Matt Mettler crosses the finish line in the 4A boys’ state championship race. He finished sixth. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Air Academy’s Matthew Storer beats a Durango runner at the finish line to place 10th in the 4A boys’ cross country championships. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Erik LeRoux recieves his third-place medal after the 4A boys’ state championship. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Air Academy’s Matthew Storer stands on the podium after finishing 10th in the 4A boys’ cross country championships. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Air Academy senior Matthew Mettler stands on the podium after a 6th place finish in the boys’ 4A cross country championships. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Sawyer Wilson is congratulated by a teammate after her second-palce finish in the 3A girls’ cross country championships. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Kennedy McDonald recieves her 5th place medal after the 3A girls’ cross country championships. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
TCA’s Kennedy McDonald stands on the podium after finishing 5th in the 3A girls’ state championship race. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
TCA’s Sawyer Wilson applauds the 3A girls’ cross country champion on the podium. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Kennedy McDonald and Sawyer Wilson hug after finishing the 3A girls’ state cross country race. Wilson placed second and McDonald finished fifth. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
TCA runners cross the finish line of the 3A girls’ state cross country race. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Kotryna Obergfell crosses the finish line in the 3A girls’ state championship race. She placed 18th. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Vanguard’s Madi Moen crosses the finish line in the 3A girls’ state championship race.
TCA’s Kennedy McDonald placed fifth in the 3A girls’ cross country state championships. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
TCA’s Sawyer Wilson crosses the finish line of the 3A girls’ cross country championships. She palced second. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Ryan Flaherty, a sophomore, finished in 17:33 in 18th, followed by Adam Ambuul (21st, 17:39), Chandler Wilburn (22nd, 17:40) and Will Moore (27th, 17:45)
Norman stormed through the first part of the course, hitting the one-mile mark at 4:56.2.
Earlier the TCA girls' team claimed their second straight 3A team title off performances by freshman Sawyer Wilson, who placed second, and sophomore Kennedy McDonald, who placed fifth.