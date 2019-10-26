Two future Cowboys — The Classical Academy’s Mason Norman and Palmer’s Gus McIntyre — each had something big to show for their final prep cross country meet at Saturday’s state championships at Norris Penrose Event Center.
Norman added a third-straight individual Class 3A championship in 15 minutes, 50.8 seconds, and McIntyre, had a personal record and matched his best showing at a state meet with a 15:39.6 finish that was good for sixth in 5A and the area’s best time regardless of classification. They are not cowboys like the ones competing at Norris-Penrose each summer in the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, but they’re Cowboys in the sense that each committed to run for the University of Wyoming in recent weeks.
“We went on our visit together, and we hang out all the time,” Norman said. “It’s going to be sick.”
McIntyre finished within 30 seconds of Valor Christian’s Cole Sprout, one of the top runners in the country.
“I am incredibly happy,” McIntrye said. “I can’t say how happy I am right now. A big PR, I tied the best I’ve ever placed at a state meet.”
Norman’s race followed 40 minutes later, and though he was on track to break 15 minutes through a mile, he found the pace difficult to sustain as he distanced himself from the 3A field. He still won his race by 37 seconds.
“It was like 4:55 (the first mile), which was probably a little quick but for the time I was thinking I maybe could’ve gotten in my head, it was not too bad,” Norman said. “That second mile, I definitely ended up backing off a little bit just because when you’re out there and there’s not anybody cheering, it’s hard to gauge how fast you’re going.”
Norman’s win made it five straight for his family after older brother Tanner won in 2015 and 2016. The Titan senior led TCA to second in the 3A standings, just 12 points back of Frontier Academy.
“Way more than my share of good things have come my way as a coach. It just fun to watch him,” TCA coach Alan Versaw said of Mason before moving on to the team race.
“We aimed to give them a good fight. We gave them a good fight. We didn’t come out on top, but there’s nothing about today's performance to hang our head over. The guys ran well.”
While the prep careers of two of the region’s fastest ended Saturday, Norman and McIntyre got a peek at what’s to come as Cowboys, a future they seem equally excited about.
“My future coach is here and a lot of my future teammates are here today, so that was really awesome,” McIntyre said.
“This was kind of it for running with the school, so it’s cool to kind of have a last race with the guys on the team and it’s also exciting that I get to go to college now,” Norman said. “There’s still track season, but cross country in college I’m really excited for that and excited to end it like this.”