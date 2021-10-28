The Classical Academy has high standards.
Boys' soccer had a glowing regular season, thanks in part to those expectations. Among them is the hope that the Titans' goalkeeper won't be bothered — he'll have a defense so stout in front of him that he may as well grab a lawn chair.
Sophomore Trenton Courtright was given the luxury in Thursday's 5-0 win over Thompson Valley to open the 4A state playoffs. His defense, offense and coaching all did their jobs, leaving him with little to do.
Perfect.
"They want to play that way," coach Blake Galvin said. "It's honestly been one of our goals this season — to allow our keepers to be a little bored. If we can play good team defense, we know we'll be able to score."
"It's never our keeper's fault if he gets scored on," senior Brock Carpenter added. "It's the teams fault if that happens."
The mentality is prevalent in everything TCA does.
Before the game, they huddled together and a sentiment of unity echoed throughout. They aimed to do it for one another, not for themselves.
It follows that the goal-scoring duties would be a communal effort, too.
Carpenter put two of his three goals in the back of the net in the first 30 minutes. Once the cushion was created, the team could play freely, allowing mistakes to be brushed off.
The hat trick brought Carpenter's season total to 18, good for second on the team. Junior Jackson Baker, the team's leading scorer coming in, added one of his own to bring his bounty to 22.
Three Titans have 10-or-more goals, with both Carpenter and Baker also having double-digit assists.
"We value the team here," Carpenter said. "We need to make sure that everyone is getting opportunities and contributing. Everyone should be getting goals in the end."
The Titans have five seniors who regularly start. Last year, they were only given five games to prepare for a first-round loss to Regis Groff. The final-year group has taken it upon itself to be mentors on the field.
Galvin wants their voice to shine through, because its their legacies on the line. When they depart TCA, the memories and accolades left behind will be based on their efforts.
Carpenter's three goals led the way Thursday, but any number of players could lead the Titans in the second round.
Either way, the effort won't change, because this season and sport means too much.
"It means everything," Carpenter said. "We know that this is our time to shine and play well.
"We have to give it everything we've got in us."