Every day, The Classical Academy learns more about itself.
The Titans football program hasn't had many rough stretches in recent years, and this year is no different. The team once again cruised to a win Saturday over Pagosa Springs, 42-0.
While the score wouldn't indicate a challenge, the Titans had to adjust and learn on the sideline. The Pirates put forth an offense and defense that TCA hadn't seen in multiple games of film — mainly because it's the first time Pagosa Springs had ever tried the changes.
Coach Justin Rich was given a new problem to solve, which is exactly what he wants each week.
"They came out under center in single wing, and we'll see that in the 2A playoffs," Rich said. "It's great for the kids to see, no matter who is running it. You don't know what you'll see each week and that's the nature of high school football."
Rich's team responded well to the change.
The new Pirate plan didn't result in a point — what's more, the Titans didn't allow a single possession to reach the red zone until the fourth quarter.
Offensively, the new look halted the Titans for all of three plays. Once they picked up a fourth-and-one, it was smooth sailing.
Senior tailback Cade Palmer picked up four touchdowns to bring his season total to 17. Each came in the first half as TCA inserted backups for the final 24 minutes. He also eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season.
"When second string gets to go in, it's great for us," Palmer said. "I just work on breaking tackles and churning my feet when I know we're up big — just trying to get better."
His second score came from the one-yard line. On first and second down, the Titans opted to throw the ball, up 7-0 already. Palmer and his coach both know he could've plunged it in earlier in the series, but Rich was looking to test his team — specifically its red zone passing.
The lopsided scores have allowed the Titans to do in-game testing, but also increase production in practice.
Backups have been able to come in and get reps in live action. In turn, they've been more focused on the game plan during the week — because heck, they may have to run it when the running clock starts.
In practice, that intensity has allowed the team to be challenged all week, before being tested once again on game day.
The Titans have outscored opposing teams 327 to 46 in seven games. The playoffs, and its harder opponents, loom. Rich thinks his team will be ready, even if the competition elevates.
"Last spring, we went through this," Rich said. "We're just focusing on us. This team only graduated nine seniors, so we know it only gets harder as we reach the playoffs.
"I'm not worried about this team."