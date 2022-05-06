Bart Jennings surveyed the field and couldn’t immediately find the words to express the sentiment.
“I’m elated about it,” the TCA baseball coach finally said.
It wasn’t just the win – a 9-5 come-from-behind victory over a strong 4A Falcon program – that meant so much. It was soaking in the whole scene.
It was the field, only a handful of years old, now with a working press box (a transplant from the adjacent football field, which received a new press box as a gift last year). It was the crowd lining the fence dugout to dugout. It was having a home in the first place, not something to take for granted as a coach whose program, located on the north end of Colorado Springs, used to practice and play on the south end. Each day Jennings was about someone becoming involved in an accident on I-25 as the players traveled to El Pomar – “El So Far,” as they’d call it.
And the game itself saw TCA display a brand of baseball that the coach has tried to make its hallmark.
The Titans leaned on defense early to brush off a hot start at the plate for the Falcons. They scored on a squeeze play. They scored from second on a bunt. They scored with a bases-clearing triple from a junior and when a pair of freshmen hit back-to-back extra base hits.
And all this under perfect weather conditions.
“This is so much fun,” Titans pitcher and leadoff hitter Josh Dunn said after earning the victory and going 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored. “When baseball’s competitive and you’ve got two teams that are going at it the whole game and no one’s giving up, it’s that much more sweet when you win.”
TCA (16-3, 7-0 4A/3A Colorado Springs Metro League) hasn’t seen much competition so far in league, outscoring its first six opponents by a combined 112 runs. For a team wanting another taste of success similar to last year’s runner-up finish at the 3A state tournament, there needed to be more competition that could push back. That’s what Falcon (15-4, 6-0) was able to provide.
Nine of Falcon's first 14 batters reached with hits off Dunn, but the TCA defense limited the damage to four runs in that span. Dunn, who has signed to play next year with Moberly Area Community College in Missouri, then allowed just one hit to the final 14 hitters he faced.
Isaiah Sandorus and Zach Howe each had three hits for Falcon, with Sandorus falling just a home run short of hitting for the cycle.
The Titans trailed 4-3 in the fourth when junior first baseman Vinny Miller launched a bases-loaded triple to deep right-center field.
“I saw the spin on it and I just hit it as hard as I could,” Miller said. “The whole team just got together after that hit and just kept going.”
The Titans tacked on three more the next inning, with the big hit coming on a two-run triple from freshman catcher Zach Hale.
“We’ve had this rollercoaster of different levels of play and you don’t know what you’re going to get week to week,” Jennings said. “But I knew what I was getting today.”
The teams will play again Saturday at Falcon.