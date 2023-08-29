After Tanner Widic’s final goal of the night, he shrugged, shook his head in disbelief, and smirked as teammates approached him for high-fives.

The Mesa Ridge High School senior amazed himself with his four goals, including a first-half hat trick against Falcon as the Grizzlies won 5-2 to improve to 4-0.

Widic’s final strike flew from 45 yards away on a free kick near Falcon’s bench that gave the Grizzlies a 4-1 cushion with 22:52 left in the match.

“I was looking for my teammates back post,” Widic said of his fourth goal. “I put it on the back post, and it happened to go in.”

Widic’s four goals against Falcon brings his total to 12 through four games — which accounts for 57% of Mesa Ridge’s 21 scores this season.

Falcon, which entered the contest on its hottest start since 2015, when the Falcons began the year 4-0, hadn’t allowed a goal in its previous three games.

The Falcons shut out three consecutive opponents and had the defense to thwart the Grizzlies’ scoring machine.

But Widic carved the Falcons on defense and found the few flaws in the Falcon’s backline that allowed the Grizzlies senior to score a trio of goals in the first half.

“This was super-impressive; he’s definitely a stud,” said Grizzlies coach Tristan Widic. “His first goal for us was vital, because (Falcon) hadn’t been scored on so far this season, so that was big-time for us to get things rolling.”

Widic tapped in a shot from 10 yards away after skating by a defender to give Mesa Ridge a 1-0 lead with 26:50 on the clock.

Falcon’s Ryder Trickle responded with an impressive goal from a corner kick that went off a teammate and bounced toward the junior.

As players waited for the ball to land, Trickle had the perfect angle for a bicycle kick and laced it into the net to knot the match at 1-1 with 20:19 left in the first half.

From there, Widic took over.

“I knew that all the kids had to do was play their game and we’d be fine,” Tristan Widic said. “I knew that Tanner and (Kainoa) could take care of business back there.”

Widic scored a pair of goals — in nearly identical fashion — just 80 seconds apart, which gave the Grizzlies a 3-1 cushion with 17 minutes left in the first half.

Widic weaved through the Falcons’ defense and past a host of players to wind up free to tap the ball in for his second and third goals.

Falcon went on a drought that lasted nearly 43 minutes before Colson Scott sank a shot that sailed over the keeper’s gloves and into the goal to cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 4-2 with 18:09 left in the contest.

But Mesa Ridge’s cushion proved to be too cozy, as the Grizzlies played keep-away for much of the final 18 minutes of the game.

Ryan Krupp tacked on the Grizzlies’ final goal with 27 seconds left in the match to give Mesa Ridge its fifth score.

Grizzlies goalie Connor Teel stymied any shot the Falcons fired toward him and held Falcon to just a pair of goals — the second time this year the Falcons have netted a pair of strikes.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have yet to allow more than two scores in a game this year and have one shutout victory, an 8-0 win against Sand Creek in the season opener on Aug. 17.

“I’m excited for what I think we can accomplish this season,” Widic said. “We have a great backline who are willing to work for us and get us the ball up top. I’m really excited about what’s to come.”

Falcon (3-1) heads to Woodland Park at 4:30 on Thursday to face the 1-0 Panthers.

Mesa Ridge visits Lewis-Palmer at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.