The weekly to-do list for Angela Marckx calls for tactical readiness as she plots a path to keep her student-athletes safe and healthy.
If Colorado Springs Christian School plays on the road in a rural location outside the range of an ambulance, Marckx comes prepared with precise coordinates should a helicopter need to be hailed.
Past experience has taught her that the only automatic external defibrillator (AED) at El Pomar’s baseball and softball complex might be found in a locked office. She has to formulate a plan to work around that.
The necessities for Marckx vary by site, and that’s how it is for athletic trainers or their stand-ins at high schools throughout the state as they work to be prepared for the kind of horrifying event the nation witnessed early this month, when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin received life-saving care on the field in a Monday night game.
The capability for similarly effective treatment to be administered at the high school level hinges on the available resources at a venue or the funding made available at the school, though the Colorado High School Activities Association and school districts are working toward unified standards to remove those variables as much as possible.
Everyone seems in agreement that the most effective treatment begins with having the correct personnel in place, but that is no simple solution.
“There's a shortage of properly trained, certified athletic trainers across the state," Assistant CHSAA Commissioner Bethany Brookens said. "We'd love for (every school to have a trainer), but there's simply not enough supply.”
Certification as an athletic trainer requires a master’s degree. When a trainer is not available, districts have been known to turn to school nurses.
CHSAA requires coaches complete training in first aid, CPR, AED use and diagnosing and reacting to concussions. They're also taught to handle mental health issues stemming from athletics.
The training can leave them ready to address a situation, but it pales in comparison to that of certified athletic trainers.
"Our district leaders are doing whatever they can, but they only have so much money — you can't ask a rock to bleed," Doherty athletic trainer Aaron Bridgmon said. "Athletic trainers are prepared for these situations, because they've been through hours and years of hands-on training.
"My hope is that the (Colorado Department of Education) can step in and come up with the money. We're just as valuable as a teacher. You saw with Damar Hamlin what a qualified trainer can do, and we've had that same training."
Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in Buffalo’s matchup with Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Life-saving measures, including CPR and defibrillation were used on the field to bring back the 24-year-old's heartbeat.
The quick work of the head Bills trainer has been credited with saving Hamlin's life.
Hamlin was released from the hospital 10 days after the incident.
Area districts put coaches through live simulations of emergencies to aid preparedness before each season. If a coach is hired too late to go through more than online training, they'll be tasked with making it up the next year.
A recent vote in the state to require athletic trainers at every school fell short of approval, according to CHSAA's head of athletic training and assistant commissioner, Jenn Roberts-Uhlig.
Bridgmon and Marckx added from their own experience that the biggest barrier to finding trained professionals entering the field is pay, particularly when accounting for the substantial student loans often accrued in the process of earning a master’s degree.
Marckx pointed out that, in rural areas, the problem can be paired with the lack of other jobs for a possible spouse needed to supplement the income.
Districts dictate the pay scale, and some, like Colorado Springs District 11, have partnered with organizations such as UCHealth to ensure each school has a full-time athletic trainer.
And where they can, the districts are trying to supplement care as much as possible.
Professional teams are given resources on a sideline such as an airway physician, who's tasked with alleviating breathing difficulties.
Local districts Harrison D-2 and D-11, among others, have taken the step to bring an additional doctor onto the sideline.
District 20 has taken the steps to ensure EMTs are present with an ambulance for home games — at a price tag of more than $2,000 per football season.
CHSAA, too, partnered with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) to ensure all of its schools have AEDs on site, including additional units on campuses in need of more than one; the recommendation being that each device is within three minutes if an emergency happens.
The association’s safety bylaws also call for action plans for each venue. These vary by school and use; for example, a swimming pool won't have the same action plan as a football field.
The hope would be to never find out if the steps taken would be enough to save a local high school athlete on the field as Damar Hamlin was, but trainers like Marckx will continue to account for all conceivable contingencies to make sure they’re ready if that day ever comes.
"The training we have is great," Marckx said. "There are so many different obstacles at each venue, and it's just about learning them all, because I often have to take care of both teams.
"We just have to keep getting better."