The Sierra softball team has found its groove.
The Lady Stallions defeated Cañon City 6-4 at home on Saturday to improve to 5-5. They have won three games in a row and four of their last five.
A phenomenal outing from sophomore pitcher Marisa Reyes fueled the winning effort.
Reyes threw a complete game, striking out 12 Tigers and allowing just six hits. Of her 107 pitches, 73 were strikes.
“She did an awesome job,” Sierra coach Katie Durham said. “They have some really good hitters, and she came in and adjusted to them.”
Reyes did, however, get into some sticky situations.
Between her two walks and a couple of Sierra errors in the field, Cañon City had several chances to claw back. But almost every time, Reyes shut them down.
The Tigers had runners on first and third with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Reyes fielded a squeeze bunt and tagged out the runner headed for the plate.
That squashed all of Cañon City’s momentum, as Reyes forced the game-ending groundout one batter later.
“She really likes to win and she will do whatever she can to get those outs,” Durham said. “Her teammates definitely have her back in that aspect.”
Offensively, an early start pushed Sierra ahead. The Lady Stallions scored six runs in the first three innings before being held at bay for their last three trips.
Reyes led the team with three hits, while catcher Samantha Venegas Medina had a team-high three RBIs.
“Our girls did a really great job,” Durham said. “Our girls were putting the bat on the ball. We weren’t scoring in those last few innings, but we were definitely putting the ball in play.”
For Cañon City, Hailey Bethel earned the loss, allowing five earned runs on eight hits in six innings. The Tigers posted six hits as a team, as Ciana Smith led the way with two.
Now 2-7, Cañon City will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday against Mesa Ridge.
As for Sierra, the Lady Stallions are playing their best softball. They began the season 1-4 but have found a rhythm to be .500 after 10 games.
With the bulk of Sierra’s league games still on the schedule, Durham likes the trajectory of her team.
“I think our girls are getting more comfortable playing together, so I think we’re going to be able to keep winning,” Durham said.
The Lady Stallions’ next game is Tuesday on the road against Mitchell.