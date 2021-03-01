In spite of seeing green in every corner of the St. Mary’s high school gym, the Vanguard girls' basketball team made itself at home, Monday.
With help from a lively, energetic cheering section made up of only junior varsity players due to COVID restrictions, Vanguard used a dominant fourth quarter to shake off a resilient St. Mary’s squad on the way to a 79-52 victory.
Despite a back-and-forth effort, St. Mary’s entered the locker room at halftime facing a 10-point deficit. But it took just three minutes and 30 seconds to cut the gap to one thanks to a 3-pointer by Maeve Salveson.
St. Mary’s outscored Vanguard 20-12 in the third quarter, with the Coursers taking a two-point edge heading into the final frame.
But the narrow lead didn’t last for long.
Vanguard went on an 18-0 run to start the fourth and ultimately outscored the Pirates 27-5 down the stretch.
“We just needed to attack more, we had a few moments where we got out of our character a little bit, we have to attack and keep the pressure and energy up and they responded,” said Vanguard coach Scott Arrasmith. “We always talk about family here, and everyone really showed that tonight with the energy and picking it up and cheering for one another when things aren’t going our way.”
While Vanguard was surging, St. Mary’s fell into shooting trouble as Vanguard rebounded and limited any second-chance shots for the Pirates.
Vanguard senior Whitney Richardi had a big first half for the Coursers, scoring 14 of her 19 points before halftime. And along with 6-foot sophomore Ramiyah Byrd, Richardi was instrumental in the fourth quarter to limit St. Mary’s second chances.
“You only have the ball in your hand 5 percent of the time to score, and the 95 percent you are doing all the other stuff, and (Richardi) exemplifies that for us,” Arrasmith said. “She is the person who does the blue-collar work for us, someone to just keep us going.”
Juliana Garcia led the Coursers with 23 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, and Byrd scored 14.
Garcia, a sophomore, leads Vanguard averaging 16.7 points, motivated by her older sister Alexis, who is sidelined for her senior year with an ACL injury. And Monday, Alexis and the rest of the Vanguard bench helped bring the energy and fire needed for a fourth-quarter rebound.
“My sister has been my motivation all season; playing harder for her,” Juliana said. “One of our mottos this season is Striving for Greatness, and family, and I think building that culture has brought the energy to the court, and it’s incredible in games like this when it helps us push through those tough times.”
St. Mary’s was led by Ellie Hartman, who was the Pirates’ workhorse in the first half. Freshman Salveson had 13 points and Payton Kutz scored 10.
“Winning or losing, in a game like this you can use it as a springboard, but really a loss against a No. 1 team is going to reveal character, and even in defeat I saw a lot of smiles tonight,” said St. Mary’s coach Kyle Burkett.
Salveson earned a starting spot Monday and provided a boost for the Pirates in the third quarter, along with senior Kacey Barta, to spark the comeback.
“(Maeve) came in and really handled the pressure well, gave us a spark with scoring and I thought she was able to showcase a lot of what is to come in the future,” Burkett said.
A year ago St. Mary’s brought an end to Vanguard’s historic run in the Class 3A playoffs, but the Coursers are making history again, heading into the final two games of the regular season undefeated, and primed to clinch the 3A Tri-Peaks championship.
“It’s a place that the program has never been before, so we were just talking to the girls about those accomplishments and building on things like tonight with a comeback in the fourth quarter,” Arrasmith said. “But we need to continue to build on that as we head into playoffs.”