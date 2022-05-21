LAKEWOOD — Elle Stevens and Eowyn Dalbec stood as one in a group of competitors.
The two seniors, one from Colorado Springs Christian School, and the other from Peyton, held a 10-plus-second lead over the rest of the 2A, 3200-meter field for nearly the entire race.
In the final turn, Stevens made her move, lapping multiple competitors to take the first-place finish with a final, 11:25.03 mark — winning her second event in as many chances after leading the Lions to a 4x800-meter relay win Thursday.
CSCS' coaching staff brought Stevens a simple way to thrive in the race. Just don't think about it as the furthest run at Jeffco Stadium.
"My coach told me right before the field to just break the race down into separate sections," Stevens said. "I needed to treat every section like a new race, so when I got to the final turn, I just thought, 'Okay, I just need to win this 200.'
"I gave it everything I have."
Just like Thursday's relay win, Stevens entered as the favorite.
With the number one dangling from her hip, there was another number dancing in her head: four.
It's the fourth year of Stevens' high school career, and subsequently the last. After a standout finish in the cross-country finals earlier this year, she wanted to make sure the final memories as a Lion were positive.
"I just trusted myself and my coach this year," Stevens said. "God gave me this body and the ability to use it. I didn't change much in training, I just changed my mindset this year.
"The combination of getting closer to my team and it being my last year, it really pushed me. I didn't want to let anyone down. When I crossed the finish line, I was just so happy I did what I could."
As she crossed, the school's running standout rose her hands to the sky and thanked all those who helped her get here.
There's one more chance Sunday for Stevens to add to her running legacy at CSCS — as if she needs to.