Stories of great athletes abound at the Colorado High School Activities Association’s state wrestling championships. But two pairs of siblings shared some special moments together Friday.

St. Mary’s sophomore Andrew Isek watched his older brother wrestle following his victory over Mancos’ Isaiah Martinez by a 12-2 decision in the 2A 120 weight class. That’s a luxury 126-pound wrestler Anthony Isek doesn’t have.

“I’ve had to stop watching his matches before I wrestle,” Anthony said “I would get so worked and then when I go out there I’d be already tired from cheering him on, arguing calls for him, getting excited for him.”

Anthony, a senior on a restored St. Mary’s wrestling program that missed the previous two years, won his quarterfinal match over Highland’s Tyler Varra by 10-4 at the wrestling state championships at Ball Arena in Denver. He hopes St. Mary’s can place in the top 10 when the tournament concludes Saturday.

“We’re going to try to get in the top 10 for teams this year. As a first year back which would be huge for the team. Just going out and trying to get bonus points and get the major fall if we can,” Anthony said.

Anthony went on to win his semifinal match via a 5-3 decision over Monte Vista's Damian Lopez. Andrew lost his match to Merino's Coen Schmidt with a 9-2 decision.

Next year, he hopes to walk on at the University of Indiana or Purdue University as he craves Division-I competition.

Prior to that he’ll finish this season alongside his brother whom he’s been wrestling with for 10 years.

“It’s nice to have a (sparring partner) that lives with me," Andrew said. "We push each other to get better and he’s one of my biggest supporters and the one who pushes me to be better every day.”

Manitou Springs has its own pair of siblings who moved on to the semifinals Friday. Despite wrestling for only two years, sophomore Abbigail Reeves advanced to the final four of her 130-pound weight class by securing a third-period fall against Woodland Park senior Trinity Diamond.

Her older brother Wesley Reeves grinded out a tough 5-1 decision against Resurrection Christian junior Ethan Goldfain at the 190, 3A class. Wesley entered the third period with a 2-1 advantage but quickly picked up a point on an escape and countered his opponent's lunge to pick up the final two points for takedown.

The Reeves siblings each mentioned each other as a source of inspiration.

“I’m really excited because this is my brother’s senior year and to be here with him and place at state would be really cool,” Abbie said.

Wesley wrestled for a club team last year but came back to Manitou to be with Abbie this season. Finishing third at state two years ago, he has some unfinished business that he hopes to get done alongside his sister.

“She’s really a lot of my motivation,” he said. “I’m here for her, it’s the main reason I’m wrestling for Manitou. But I truly do love this sport. I love her with all my heart and I want me and her to be on that state champion podium right there and I want us both to be first.”

The podium will have to wait for Abbie who lost her semifinal match to Central Grand Junction's Mollie Dare by a 11-2 decision. Wesley advanced to the finals by virtue of a 5-2 decision over Eaton's Cal Sidwell.

More sibling strength

Fountain-Fort Carson fielded a pair of siblings in the semifinals in junior Eyvori and senior Alexsys Jacquez.

Alexsys advanced to the finals at the 105-pound weight class defeating Larhae Whaley via fall.

Eyvori took on undefeated Doherty Sophomore Katey Valdez at the 100 weight class and was defeated in a 5-0 decision.

"Just to wrestle in semis with my little sister is really meaningful," Alexsys said. "I know her match was really tough and mine was kind of tough, but not really. Just for her to wrestle with me means a lot, especially since it's my last year."

Alexsys will face Vista Ridge sophomore Hayden Newberg in the finals.

Notes from Day 2 of state wrestling

Girls

Discovery Canyon's Mia Hargrove won her semifinal match against Loveland's Lindsey Lopez in triple overtime to advance to the 115 final where she will face undefeated Amaya Hinojosa of Widefield.

Harrison's Yesenia Morales lost to Loveland's Lexie Lopez via fall in the 120 weight class

Sierra's Nadiya Trujillo lost in second wrestle back to Alora Martinez of Pomona at 105

Discovery Canyon’s Mia Thorne lost in quarterfinals to Columbine's Journey Ruiz at 110

Trinity diamond bounced back from quarterfinal loss with win over Mesa Ridge’s Nevaeh Nomura at 130

Boys