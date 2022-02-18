Vista Ridge’s Max Coddington defeated Thompson Valley’s Seth Kastl in the 182-4A on the first day of the Colorado State Wrestling Championships on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Colorado Springs area has no shortage of wrestling talent.
As the second day of CHSAA's wrestling state tournament stretched on, 26 wrestlers between boys' and girls' wrestling were slated to compete in the semifinal.
Though several fell, many advanced to compete in the event's final matches for a shot at an individual title.
Here are storylines from the day.
Coddington's standout season moves to the finale
Vista Ridge may not have brought as many wrestlers to the party as some other programs, but Max Coddington wasn't fazed.
When faced with Cheyenne Mountain's Ezra Mabe in his semifinal, he won by decision, 6-3. After, he hoisted his coach on his shoulder and carried him off in celebration. The win was much bigger than just advancing to a final.
"I've been working for this for three years," Coddington said. "This means more to me than anything. I committed to college this last week, and I want to go in with a state title — there's been a lot of blood, sweat and tears put into this."
He'll face off with Greeley Central's Yahir Chairez-Salazar in the 4A, 182-pound final.
Cheyenne Mountain still fighting for repeat titles
Cheyenne Mountain and Pueblo East are in a duel, with the former looking to repeat and the latter looking to get back on top. The day was full of both ups and downs for the Hawks.
The Hawks took a hit with Patrick Ransom falling in back-to-back matches to start, ending his chance at a title. This comes after he was able to capture the 126-pound title at Colorado Springs Metros.
Fellow Cheyenne Mountain standout, Zach Johnson, nearly fell in the following 160-pound match on the same mat but pulled out a 6-5 win by decision over Pueblo East's Sullivan DeHerrera. The split halted the Eagles from making ground on the Hawks.
"I don't make it a priority to pay attention to team scores," Nicholas Grizales said. "I just try and wrestle my best against each guy. My drive comes from my dad — that mentality of always going, keep pushing."
Pine Creek grounded after superb opening day
One school from the area had a small chance for a 5A title, and that was Pine Creek. Thursday's inaugural matches saw the Eagles win 7-of-11.
The tide switched Friday as each Eagle outside of Logan Noble was sent to the consolation bracket before semifinals. He was also sent there after losing his semifinal by decision.
Team title chances will be low with powerhouses Pomona and Ponderosa atop the leaderboard. For individuals, it'll have to come through the loser's bracket.
Hankin's chance at four still alive
Woodland Park senior Brady Hankin is fighting to make history, and he'll need just one more win to do so.
In the semifinals, he defeated Severance's Kilian Schultz by decision, 7-1, to advance to the finals against Fort Lupton's D’Mitri Garza-Alarcon.
As a sophomore, Garza-Alarcon is on pace to win four titles as well, leaving the finals as a chance for both to cement another part of their legacy.
Two other Panthers made the semifinals, but both Garner brothers will have to come through consolations.
Grizzlies lose a large group in semis
Matthew Moore won his 285-pound semifinal to advance to the tournament's biggest match Saturday.
The Grizzlies took multiple hits to their team title chances, though.
Mickail Skeldum and Frankie Gallegos, while wrestling on mats placed side by side, both fell by decision in the semifinals. Making up for the losses was Damien Reyes, who also advanced to the finals.
"I'm more disappointed at our losses than I am happy about my win," Moore said. "It always feels good to get team points, but still disappointing."
At one point Mesa Ridge was eyeing a title, but with a large deficit now, the Grizzlies will need some help. Winning out and capturing solid finishes out of the consolation bracket would go a long way towards getting further up the charts.
Doherty takes a hit to girls' finals hunt, still sending Savidge
An inaugural win in the Colorado Springs Metros was a sweet reward for the Spartans this year.
State featured many of the same wrestlers, but Sarah Savidge once again stood out. She won her semifinal match to set up a bout with Chatfield's Taylor Miess for the 127-pound title.
She stands as the lone Spartan left in the winner's bracket after the day's action with teammate Katey Valdez falling by major decision in her semifinal.
Discovery Canyon sees stars split
Mia and Dominic Hargrove expected to go deep in the tournament — for her first try, Mia will have to come through the consolation bracket for points.
The freshman fell in a major decision in the semifinals, while senior Dominic is set up to defend his title in the 132-pound final after a win by decision.
Victoria Guinard was also successful in her pursuit of a title, winning her semifinal match by pin to face off with Pomona's Desza Munson in the 147-pound title matchup.