DENVER — The weekend for the Colorado Springs area was a mystery coming in.
Multiple teams figured to vie for a team title, while many more hoped to add individual titles to their prep's résumé — some for the second time in as many years.
The area didn't see a team find the promised land, but several wrestlers did.
Here are notes from the finals of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships.
Cheyenne Mountain's race for team title repeat halted by Pueblo East
Everything seemed to be right for the Red-Tailed Hawks just a year ago when they captured a 4A title. Pueblo County suffered a disqualification, and most of Cheyenne Mountain's wrestlers found success.
This year, a fellow Pueblo squad didn't oblige.
Pueblo East downed the Hawks in multiple matches, including an elimination match in the consolation bracket. The Eagles collected two individual titles and let small missteps along the way by the Hawks to tell the story.
Success was found, too.
Cheyenne Mountain wrestled to a title, courtesy of Nicholas Grizales. Senior Nico Gagliardi also defended his title, beating out Erie's Gavin Malek by pin.
For their efforts, the Hawks will still walk home with a second-place trophy and a Metro title.
Unified competitor, Key Barnes, also made headlines as he split the win in his match before proceeding to tackle every official and CHSAA worker in sight, including the referee mid-match.
Each time, the crowd, of course, yelled "Two!"
Four-peat chances for Woodland Park's Brady Hankin ended by star sophomore
Brady Hankin and Fort Lupton sophomore D'mitri Garza-Alarcon are no strangers to one another.
The two, including Saturday's title match, wrestled against one another three different times this year — an early-season tournament, regionals and the 138-pound, 3A state title match.
All three times, the younger of the two found a way to win. None of the three were lopsided, but each featured Garza-Alarcon finding a way to patch together enough points — as he did in a 4-3 decision Saturday to end Hankin's chances of a coveted, fourth consecutive title.
As it stands, the sophomore is on pace to win four himself.
Hargrove goes back-to-back
Discovery Canyon's Dominic Hargrove holds himself to a high standard — he wouldn't guarantee a win before the tournament but made no bones about that being his expectation.
Against Lewis-Palmer's Isaiah Blackmon, he did just that, winning by major decision, 15-0.
He joined Gagliardi and Mesa Ridge's Matt Moore as two-time champions Saturday, with all six combined titles coming in the last two years.
"This is what I trained for," Hargrove said. "Last year, I left a lot to be desired. I took the title home, but not how I wanted to.
"I was a man of a mission. When you come out and blank it (15-0), there's no more questions — you did something."
Mesa Ridge sends elder statesmen and newbies home with lessons
Freshman Damien Reyes didn't know what to expect at state. He'd lost to the No. 2 wrestler in his class during the season, and the No. 1 was Zion Mares of Pueblo County.
How about a trip to the finals, against Mares?
He made it, and at times looked like he may swing the match, but fell by decision in the end, 3-1. But, with a new knowledge of wrestling and the top 4A, 106-pound contender in the state, he's not settling next time.
"I had nothing to lose," Reyes said. "This means a lot. I just gave it all I have. I'll be here next year and I guarantee you'll see me with a state title."
On the other end, junior Matthew Moore fell to Montrose's Dmarian Lopez by decision, 9-7, in a single additional period after pinning his way through the state tournament. He, too, will return next year for a shot at redemption.
Savidge stays true to name, works way to state title before graduation
Doherty's Sarah Savidge wrestles mean. Ask her coach or even ask her athletic director — the senior knows how to bring a punch.
After a Metro title, she capped her final year with a 127-pound state title with a win by 7-0 decision over Chatfield junior Taylor Meiss. The win marked the first state title for the Spartans.
"I feel really accomplished," Savidge said. "After everything I've worked towards, this isn't it for me.
"It felt unreal for a second. I'm still on the high. When it was happening, it almost felt like any other match. When (I won), I thought, 'Wait a minute, I'm a state champ. Let's go.'"
James Irwin's senior growls loudest
Senior Jack Hustoles had a nearly perfect season.
He finished the year with a 3A, 220-pound title by pin to move to 42-1 on the year. All four of his wins en route to a title came by pin, to boot.
As he graduates, Hustoles stands as the lone James Irwin wrestler to capture an individual title in 2022 and the only 3A wrestler to bring home a first-place finish from the event.