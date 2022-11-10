Class 2A
St. Mary's defeated Dayspring Christian 26-24, 25-18, 25-21 in first round.
Wiggins defeated St. Mary's 25-22, 25-21, 25-20
St. Mary's plays Sanford in the elimination bracket on Friday at 9:30 a.m.
Class 3A
Alamosa defeated Manitou Springs 25-19, 20-25, 25-14, 25-16 in the first round.
Senior middle blocker Teryn Thime had a team-high four blocks in the match and tied outside hitters Hannah Ruger, a junior, and Grace Allen, a senior, for most kills with five.
Allen and junior setter Cassidy Blechman both had an ace in the match.
Manitou Springs plays University in the elimination bracket at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Class 4A
Cheyenne Mountain defeated Pueblo County 25-18, 26-24, 25-27, 27-25 in the first round.
Lewis-Palmer defeated Durango 25-14, 21-25, 25-17, 24-26, 15-11 in the first round.
Freshman Madi Crowe had a team-leading 17 kills for the Rangers, followed by junior hitter Kiley Gennerman who had 14.
Sophomore right side Brooke Gennerman had three aces for the team and senior middle blocker Amya Speller led in blocks with five.
Niwot defeated Woodland Park 19-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 in the first round.
Discovery Canyon defeated Palisade 25-13, 19-25, 25-23, 25-16 in the first round.
Palmer Ridge defeated Cheyenne Mountain 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19 in the second round.
Lewis-Palmer defeated Lutheran 25-21, 25-10, 18-25, 25-12 in the second round.
Thompson Valley and Discovery Canyon will play in the second round of the state tournament.
Palmer Ridge plays Lewis-Palmer in the quarterfinal round Friday at 2 p.m.
Woodland Park will face Lutheran in the elimination bracket Friday at 8 a.m.
Class 5A
Grandview defeated Rampart 26-28, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-9 in the second round.
Rampart plays Heritage in the elimination bracket Friday at 8 a.m.