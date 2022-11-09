CLASS 5A
Rampart, just like the rest of the 5A teams, will spend the weekend chasing top-seeded Valor Christian.
The Rams will make it through to the second round automatically after drawing a top-four seed and a bye. The winner of Denver South and Grandview will square off with Rampart on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
In the Rams' toolbox is 5A's top hitter by kills in senior Avah Armour. Her relationship with junior Izzy Starck forms one of the state's top tandems, and the team also recently added to its lineup with the re-entry of sophomore Audrey Hollis, who dealt with an injury most of the regular season.
To reach the finals unscathed, Rampart will be forced to upend Valor Christian in the third round — barring either squad losing in the second.
CLASS 4A
The area's most loaded classification for state volleyball, 4A features five standouts in Palmer Ridge, Discovery Canyon, Lewis-Palmer, Cheyenne Mountain and Woodland Park.
The Bears enter the tournament as the top seed, and favorite, after collecting 23 wins this year, with only two losses — both to 5A Valor Christian. The second of the two losses came in the championship match at the Colorado Volleyball Invitational in four sets.
Four of the other five teams in the Palmer Ridge side of the bracket have lost to the top seed this season.
Right behind Palmer Ridge is the duo of Lewis-Palmer and Discovery Canyon. The Rangers went 17-8, while the Thunder racked up a 16-9 record in the regular season and regionals.
Each boast a young hitter in freshman Madi Crowe of Lewis-Palmer and sophomore Erika Sayer of Discovery Canyon. The former will play under first-year coach, Alexa Strube, who brings experience from her own time winning state titles, as well as a collegiate and professional pedigree.
Woodland Park and Cheyenne Mountain each enter as two of the bracket's underdogs. The Red-Tailed Hawks started the year 2-9 before rattling off wins in 13 of their last 14 matches. The stretch included wins over fellow qualifiers Lutheran, Lewis-Palmer and Discovery Canyon.
The Panthers, conversely, lost their last four regular season matches, all at the Colorado Invitational, before sweeping through their regional over both Severance and Eagle Valley. They'll face off with Niwot on Thursday at 11 a.m. with hopes of extending the streak.
CLASS 3A
Manitou Springs just needed a chance in the 3A tournament, and the Mustangs earned it with wins over Fort Lupton and host, Jefferson Academy in their regional.
As the bracket's lowest seed, Manitou will have to go through No. 5 Alamosa in the first round before possibly facing No. 4 Faith Christian.
Leading the Mustangs is a varied attack, headlined by senior Grace Allen and her team-high 183 kills. Facilitating the line will be fellow senior Lily Glass who led the team's setters, and servers in both assists and service aces.
CLASS 2A
St. Mary's senior Hannah Studer is on a mission to lead the Pirates to a 2A title.
She led the team in kills with 328 this season, and pushed the Pirates into state qualification with 25 in a four-set, clinching win over Burlington at regionals.
The Pirates will start their potential state run against Dayspring Christian on Thursday at 8 a.m. before a possible showdown with No. 1 Wiggins at 2 p.m.
St. Mary's didn't face any of the five other teams in its portion of the bracket during the regular season.