Signed a Division I National Letter of Intent -- check.

Broke 200 career kills, good for No. 18 all-time in Colorado -- check.

Fourth consecutive state championship -- check.

Lewis-Palmer libero Gianna Bartalo won’t soon forget this week.

Wednesday the senior signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball career at the University of Denver. She will join her sister, Lydia, who is a junior outside hitter for the Pioneers.

Two days later Bartalo, who L-P coach Wade Baxter assumes already has a handful of school records, broke another, registering her 200th (and 201-207th) in a quarterfinal match against Montrose.

Finally, Saturday at 7:50 p.m. Bartalo jumped in the air and to the bottom of a massive dogpile after her team won a fourth-consecutive state championship.

Bartalo is the last of four sisters to go through the Lewis-Palmer volleyball program -- but none have gone four-for-four.

“My sister Lydia won three-of-four, so I guess I broke another record!” Bartalo said. “I honestly feel so blessed. This doesn’t happen to many people and I have been so blessed with this program, they have been my family ever since I was in third grade, and this has just been the biggest blessing of my life. It’s overwhelming.”