The Classical Academy’s Drew Morton won the 3A 400 with a time of 50.01, beating second-place Ruble Alvarado by .01 seconds on the final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
The Classical Academy’s Drew Morton won the 3A 400 with a time of 50.01, beating second-place Ruble Alvarado by .01 seconds on the final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
The Classical Academy boys’ track & field team placed second in the 3A team race at the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
The TCA boys' track & field team placed second in Class 3A at the 2021 State Track & Field Championships. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
LAKEWOOD – Drew Morton took a tumble while trying to help The Classical Academy’s boys to the team title before the Titans came up short.
The Class 3A state race came down to the final event, the 4x400 relay. Resurrection Christian started the event seeded first and four points behind TCA. The Cougars ran true to their seed and jumped the Titans, who finished sixth, to win the team title with 73 points to TCA’s 71.
Morton’s busy Saturday included the finals of the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races before he anchored the 4x400. He helped the Titans hold off Resurrection Christian until the final event by placing seventh in the 100, fourth in the 200 and won the 400. His 50.01 in the 400 bested Basalt’s Rulbe Alvarado by a hundredth of a second and included a tumble across the finish line.
“Senior year, just give it everything until there’s nothing left,” Morton said of his mindset. “I don’t say I budget (energy), I just say put it all out there.”
TCA’s second-place finish was the best among area teams, alongside the Banning Lewis Prep Academy girls. The Titans’ girls placed fifth with 51 points, well behind victorious Coal Ridge’s 111. No other Pikes Peak region team placed in the top 10 of 3A.
Niwot swept the 4A team titles, while Cheyenne Mountain’s boys placed third. Mesa Ridge (sixth), Palmer Ridge (eighth) and Discovery Canyon (ninth) finished in the top 10 of the 4A boys’ standings. Palmer Ridge (fourth), Air Academy (sixth), Discovery Canyon (seventh) and Sand Creek (eighth) packed the girls’ top 10 behind Niwot’s dominant 183-point showing.
The Fountain-Fort Carson boys were the only area 5A team to crack the top 10 in 5A, finishing sixth. Grandview won the boys’ title, while Valor Christian’s girls were the champions in the state’s largest classification.
Peyton’s girls finished in seventh, behind BLPA, in 2A. The BLPA boys edged St. Mary’s 35-32 for sixth place in 2A. Yuma’s boys and Cedaredge’s girls finished as the 2A team champions.
Heritage Christian swept the 1A team titles, while Evangelical Christian finished seventh in the boys’ standings and ninth in the girls.
Air Academy’s Bethany Michalak celebrates as she crosses the finish line in the 4A girls 1600, winning her first state track & field title on the final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountian and Air Academy congratulate each other after a well-run 4x100 relay on the final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountain's Paul Agbo (right) and Air Academy's Keegan Bennett (left) finish first and second in the 4A boys 4x100 relay race on the final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood.
Woodland Park’s Sonny Ciccarelli won the 3A boys’ high jump with a leap of 6-foot-8 on the final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
The Classical Academy’s Drew Morton won the 3A 400 with a time of 50.01, beating second-place Ruble Alvarado by .01 seconds on the final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon’s Myia Dantzler, left, and Sand Creek’s Jahzara Davis, right, celebrate their finishes in the 4A 100-meter dash on the final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Sand Creek’s Jahzara Davis, right, and Discovery Canyon’s Myia Dantzler, left, celebrate their finishes in the 4A 100-meter dash on the final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon’s Myia Dantzler celebrates crossing the finish line in second place with a time of 12.44 in the 4A 100-meter dash on the final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Banning Lewis Prep’s Mikayla Hutchison celebrates crossing the finish line in first place in the 2A 100-meter dash for her school’s first state championship on the final day of the 2021 State Track and Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Banning Lewis Prep senior Mikayla Hutchison celebrates on top of the podium after winning her school’s first-ever state championship, winning the 2A 100-meter dash in 12.53 on the final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Mikayla Hutchison and Nate Early of Banning Lewis celebrate their state championships on the final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. The two marked the school’s first girls’ and boys’ state championships, respectively. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon’s Brian Rose celebrates crossing the finish line for the gold medal in the 4A boys’ 110m hurdles on the final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon’s Brian Rose clears the final hurdle in the 4A boys’ 110m hurdles on the way to a gold medal on the final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Sand Creek’s Jahzara Davis leans over the line for the win in the 4A girls’ 100m hurdles for a time of 14.62 on the final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Sand Creek’s Jahzara Davis stands on the podium after winning the 4A girls’ 100m hurdles on the final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Sand Creek’s Jahzara Davis won the 4A girls’ 100m hurdles with a time of 14.62 on the final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer senior Alexa Oatman placed second in the 4A pole vault with a personal-best vault of 11-06 at the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer senior Alexa Oatman placed second in the 4A pole vault with a personal-record vault of 11-06 at the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge senior Madissyn Moore placed second in the 4A girls’ long jump with a leap of 17-09 at the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Air Academy freshman Bethany Michalak runs the final leg of the 4A 4x800 relay on Thursday, June 24 at the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
The Fountain-Fort Carson boys’ 4x200 won their heat and has the second-fastest qualifying time at the 2021 State Track & Field Championships on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
The Mesa Ridge girls’ 4x200 relay team had the second-fastest qualifying time and won their prelim heat in 1:44.16 to qualify for the finals at the 2021 State Track & Field Championships on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
The Mesa Ridge girls 4x200 relay team had the second-fastest qualifying time and won their prelim heat with a time of 1:44.16 to qualify for the finals at the 2021 State Track & Field Championships on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Sand Creek’s Jahzara Davis won her 4a 100m hurdle heat in 15.09 for the second-fastest qualifying time at the 2021 State Track & Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountain’s Erik Le Roux leads the pack during the 4A 3200 meter race at the 2021 State Track & Field Championships on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Annabelle Weaver, right, a senior at the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, placed eighth in the 1A girls’ 3,200 on Thursday at the state track and field championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood.
Annabelle Weaver, right, a senior at the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, placed eighth in the 1A girls’ 3200 on Day 1 of the 2021 State Track and Field Championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
The Classical Academy boys’ 4x800 relay team placed second in a photo finish against Liberty Commons for the 3A state championship on June 24, 2021 at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
The Classical Academy boys’ 4x800 relay team placed second in a photo finish against Liberty Commons for the 3A state championship on June 24, 2021 at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
June 24, 2021 - Spectators line the fence to watch the action during the second session of track and field. The Colorado High School State Track & Field Championships kicked off at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Photo by John Leyba)
June 24, 2021 - Mitchell Anderson of TCA prepares for his throw during the boys 3A shot put. The Colorado High School State Track & Field Championships kicked off at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Photo by John Leyba)
June 24, 2021 - Mitchell Anderson of TCA grimaces during his throw in the boys 3A shot put. The Colorado High School State Track & Field Championships kicked off at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Photo by John Leyba)
June 24, 2021 - Jahzara Davis of Sand Creek eyes the finish line in the girls 100 meter dash in 4A. The Colorado High School State Track & Field Championships kicked off at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Photo by John Leyba)
June 24, 2021 - Myia Dantzler of Discovery Canyon, Janise Everett of Mesa Ridge (M) and Kaleah Ruff of Mullen battle to the finish line during the girls 100 meter dash in 4A. The Colorado High School State Track & Field Championships kicked off at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Photo by John Leyba)
June 24, 2021 - Air Academy, Grand Junction, Cheyenne Mountain head dow the track in the boys 100 meter dash in 4A. The Colorado High School State Track & Field Championships kicked off at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Photo by John Leyba)
June 24, 2021 - Jadyn Ledoux of Sand Creek hits the pit during her attempt in the girls 4A long jump competition. The Colorado High School State Track & Field Championships kicked off at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Photo by John Leyba)
June 24, 2021 - Air Academy 4A girls stand on the podium during the awards ceremony. The Colorado High School State Track & Field Championships kicked off at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Photo by John Leyba)
June 24, 2021 - Gabriella Beuperthuy of Doherty makes a throw in the girls 5A shot put. The Colorado High School State Track & Field Championships kicked off at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Photo by John Leyba)
June 24, 2021 - Abigail Dall of Palmer Ridge makes her throw in the girls 4A discus competition. The Colorado High School State Track & Field Championships kicked off at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Photo by John Leyba)
June 24, 2021 - Mikayla Hutchison of Banning Lewis eyes the finish line in the girls 100 meter dash. The Colorado High School State Track & Field Championships kicked off at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (Photo by John Leyba)