LAKEWOOD – Drew Morton took a tumble while trying to help The Classical Academy’s boys to the team title before the Titans came up short.

The Class 3A state race came down to the final event, the 4x400 relay. Resurrection Christian started the event seeded first and four points behind TCA. The Cougars ran true to their seed and jumped the Titans, who finished sixth, to win the team title with 73 points to TCA’s 71.

Morton’s busy Saturday included the finals of the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races before he anchored the 4x400. He helped the Titans hold off Resurrection Christian until the final event by placing seventh in the 100, fourth in the 200 and won the 400. His 50.01 in the 400 bested Basalt’s Rulbe Alvarado by a hundredth of a second and included a tumble across the finish line.

“Senior year, just give it everything until there’s nothing left,” Morton said of his mindset. “I don’t say I budget (energy), I just say put it all out there.”

TCA’s second-place finish was the best among area teams, alongside the Banning Lewis Prep Academy girls. The Titans’ girls placed fifth with 51 points, well behind victorious Coal Ridge’s 111. No other Pikes Peak region team placed in the top 10 of 3A.

Niwot swept the 4A team titles, while Cheyenne Mountain’s boys placed third. Mesa Ridge (sixth), Palmer Ridge (eighth) and Discovery Canyon (ninth) finished in the top 10 of the 4A boys’ standings. Palmer Ridge (fourth), Air Academy (sixth), Discovery Canyon (seventh) and Sand Creek (eighth) packed the girls’ top 10 behind Niwot’s dominant 183-point showing.

The Fountain-Fort Carson boys were the only area 5A team to crack the top 10 in 5A, finishing sixth. Grandview won the boys’ title, while Valor Christian’s girls were the champions in the state’s largest classification.

Peyton’s girls finished in seventh, behind BLPA, in 2A. The BLPA boys edged St. Mary’s 35-32 for sixth place in 2A. Yuma’s boys and Cedaredge’s girls finished as the 2A team champions.

Heritage Christian swept the 1A team titles, while Evangelical Christian finished seventh in the boys’ standings and ninth in the girls.

PHOTOS: 2021 State Track & Field Championships