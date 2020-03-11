St. Mary’s athletic director Vince Nigro is proceeding as normal less than 24 hours before the Pirates girls’ basketball team is supposed to resume its run for a third consecutive Class 3A state title, while coronavirus spreads in Colorado and across the country.
“Bottom line is nothing has changed,” Nigro said Wednesday afternoon just after the NCAA announced its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be closed to everyone but essential personnel and limited family members.
The top-seeded Pirates are still planning on taking on No. 9 The Vanguard School at 1 p.m. Thursday at Hamilton Gymnasium at University of Denver in a quarterfinal game that’s open to the public. DU has not announced any campus closures, and a late-morning tweet from the school’s verified twitter account said “there are no known cases of COVID-19 at the @UofDenver at this time.”
In an open letter published Wednesday morning, Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green confirmed the tournaments are on as scheduled.
“We are in direct contact with relevant state agencies, as well as the host facilities, which would guide us in making any changes in the schedule to our state basketball tournaments,” Blanford-Green wrote on chsaanow.com “Last week, we let you know that our plan is to conduct the championship events unless directed by state agencies and/or facility administration of cancellations. On Tuesday, we reiterated that plan.”
Blanford-Green went on to encourage those 60 and older and those with health conditions that make them more susceptible to contracting the virus to avoid large crowds. The Gazette reported 16 new coronavirus cases by midday Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 33.
Connecticut recently canceled its state tournaments, and Nebraska’s governing body for high school sports announced its boys’ state tournament, scheduled this weekend, would be closed to the public.
“We’re taking precautions,” Nigro said. “But for right now the show goes on.”