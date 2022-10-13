Class 4A
1 Singles
Discovery Canyon junior Sean Bratkowsky defeated Chase Kelly out of Aspen 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the state playoffs. Bratkowsky faced Roee Sela of Prospect Ridge Academy but was forced to retire due to injury.
Sand Creek senior Gavin Hutter defeated Coronado junior Miles Hoover 2-6, 7-6, 6-4. Hutter went on to face Kent Denver's Nathan Gold but was forced to retire due to injury.
Niwot's Luke Weber defeated Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Andrew Ballenger 6-1, 6-0.
2 Singles
George Washington's Andrew Rettig defeated Discovery Canyon senior Grant Thurman to 6-0, 6-0.
Coronado junior Thomas Stewart defeated Thompson Valley's Mason Ramirez 6-0, 6-0. Stewart lost to Kent Denver's Will Moldenhauer 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinal round.
Steven Zhou, a senior with Cheyenne Mountain, defeated Eric Pham of D'Evelyn 6-3, 2-6, 6-0. Zhou lost to Mullen's Patrick Duke in the quarterfinal round 6-4, 6-2.
3 Singles
Cheyenne Mountain senior Zach Sartain defeated Evergreen's Sheperd Maren 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. Sartain fell to D'Evelyn's Xalen Mitchell in the quarterfinal round 6-0, 6-2.
Jackson Gilliand of Colorado Academy defeated Coronado junior Chris Vasquez 6-0, 6-1
1 Doubles
Hank Walsh and Matt Peterson of Cheyenne Mountain defeated Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubinstein of Grand Junction 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. Walsh and Peterson lost in the quarterfinal round to Steamboat Springs' JP Carter and Wiley Cotter.
Seb Boada and Tyler Haymons out of Kent Denver defeated Coronado's Owen Browen and Cody Ross 6-2, 6-3
2 Doubles
Trey Larson and Bennett Opie from Dawson defeated Seth Enoch and Ty Leonard of Coronado 6-4, 6-2
Tyler Blixt and Johnson Peng from Cheyenne Mountain defeated Owen Heineman and Kash Charles out of Golden 6-0, 6-0. Blixt and Peng went on to defeat Nick Silzell and Jameson Boyer from Grand Junction 6-3, 6-7, 6-4. They will face Colorado Academy's Rowan Brown and Luca Siringo in the semifinal round.
3 Doubles
Luke Christoffersen and Dylan Reeb from D'Evelyn defeated Coronado's Cary Kraemer and Eli Bole 6-3, 6-1
Oliver Jones and Tyler Chivukula of Niwot defeated Hudson Kruse and Henry Hedstrand from Palmer Ridge 1-6, 6-3, 7-6
Cameron Ford and Patrick Gibbs of Cheyenne Mountain defeated Tommy Goldsberry and Isaac Baumeister of Thompson Valley 6-0, 6-4. Ford and Gibbs defeated Liam Pomrenke and Christian Tuttle from Grand Junction in the quarterfinals 7-6, 6-4. They will face Colorado Academy's Hudson Parks and Charlie Rakowski in the semifinals.
4 Doubles
George Washington's Matt Holliger and Ezra Caplan defeated Stellan Rogers and Michael Wojtalewicz of Coronado 6-3, 4-6, 6-1
Noah Agay and Udo Zeile from Denver South defeated Palmer Ridge' Alex Shook/Victor Struski 6-1, 6-4
Cheynne Mountain's Jake Schultz and Patrick Barker, defeated Discovery Canyon's Jared Schaub and Evan Holck 6-1, 6-2. Schultz and Barker defeated Niwot's Lauritz Stranzenbach and Rex Wallington in the quarterfinal round 6-1, 6-2. They will face Colorado Academy's Jackson Turner and J.C. Turner i the semifinal round.
Class 5A
1 Singles
Eduard Tsaturyan of Grandview defeated Liberty senior Ty Morse 6-0, 6-0
Rocky Mountain's Bridger Galyardt defeated Pine Creek senior Jackson Zenner 6-4, 6-3
3 Singles
Michael Hseih, a junior out of Pine Creek, defeated Adam Hartney out of Arvada West 6-3, 6-2. Hseih lost in the quarterfinal round to Denver East's Lucas Krambeck 6-2, 7-5.
2 doubles
Trevor Robinson and Matthew Hu of Cherry Creek defeated Air Academy's Jonah Illsley and Keegan Cornelius 6-2, 6-0.
4 doubles
Rory MacEwan and Drew Summers of Valor Christian defeated Kyle Wilson and James Streeter of Air Academy 6-1, 6-1.