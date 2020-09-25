As Cheyenne Mountain dominated the Class 4A tournament, other Pikes Peak region athletes slid under the radar on Day 1.
The Pikes Peak region has two semifinalists at No. 3 doubles as Air Academy’s Kameron Hooker and Lane Horsfall pulled off a pair of upsets on Day 1 to earn their first bid to the state semifinals. Cheyenne Mountain’s Tyler Blixt and Hank Walsh are also semifinalists at No. 3 doubles.
Hooker and Horsfall first earned a come-from-behind victory against Paul Skok and Arman Kian of Kent Denver. The Kadet pair first fell 6-2 in the first set, before storming back to win 6-4, 6-4.
“I was a little nervous in the start because we played (Kent Denver) last year and they are usually pretty strong,” Horsfall said. “At the start I was pretty nervous but we started to settle in. We were in it on every point in the first set, so I started to feel more comfortable and I felt like we could take it, so a few pushes later we finally did it.”
Hooker had a more relaxed approach to his first state tournament match.
“I had no idea who Kent Denver was,” Hooker said. “I just went out there thinking Lane and I are going to have fun and if we get this win it’s awesome, and maybe we can win. We just played every point for what it was and we had a lot of fun, and it was pretty stress-free for me.”
Hooker and Horsfall said their first match settled them in and gave them the confidence they needed to propel them through the quarterfinals, where they met Quinn McKie and Micky Terkun of Aspen. The Kadets won 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 and will face Colorado Academy’s Michael Ford and Hudson Parks in the semifinals.
Palmer Ridge junior Ben Carlander went 2-0 at No. 2 singles, defeating Tyler Burridge of Dawson 6-3, 6-0 in the first round before taking down Cheyenne Mountian’s Joseph Martensen 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Carlander will face Mullen’s Georgy Henry Hanzell Saturday morning in the No. 2 singles quarterfinals.
Alan Davis of Palmer Ridge won his first-round match over Christian Kelly of Aspen 6-2, 6-3, but later fell to Mac Caldwell of Mullen in the quarterfinals.
Discovery Canyon’s No. 3 doubles team of Evan Gustafson and Jason Pabelico earned a first-round win over Toni Scheiber and Ryan Orris of Dawson 6-1, 6-1 before running into Colorado Academy’s Michael Ford and Hudson Parks, falling 1-6, 1-6 in the quarterfinals.
CLASS 5A
Pine Creek’s two singles players and two doubles teams were eliminated from the 5A state tournament on Friday.
Ian Kitchen fell to Brandon Miller of Fruita Monument 6-1, 7-6 in the first round of the No. 2 singles bracket. At No. 3 singles Parker Kancir was defeated by Denver East’s Mason Heimel 6-2, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles Silas Stowell and Robert Lindly lost to Jack Carbone and James Lynch of Regis Jesuit 6-0, 6-0, and Cole Beutelschies and Noah Osteroos fell to Aidan Sobolevsky and Alexander Samuelson of Regis Jesuit, 6-0, 6-1.