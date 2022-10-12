High school tennis in Colorado looks a bit different this year. CHSAA wanted a more collegiate format and changed the state postseason to model the next level.
A team tournament was created in lieu of a point system during the individual tournament and Cheyenne Mountain has locked in the only local finalist spot Tuesday against Kent Denver at City Park in Denver.
The two tied, through the point system, for a title last year but will avoid the logjam again this year in a best-of-seven set of matches.
Still remaining are the boys' tennis, 4A and 5A individual tournaments, set to take place Thursday through Saturday. The former will be at City Park in Pueblo, the latter at City Park in Denver — the same location as the team finals next week.
With the new format, Saturday will still represent finals day with playback finals taking place also. Each day's competition will start at 9 a.m.
Cheyenne Mountain and Coronado stand atop a loaded local field with state qualifiers in every bracket this season.
Red-Tailed Hawks senior Steven Zhou will look to improve on his No. 3 singles title last year with a run through the No. 2 singles bracket. In his stead, last year's No. 4 doubles champion, senior Zach Sartain, will look to win a solo title.
Seniors Johnson Peng and Tyler Blixt will team up this year too, in No. 2 doubles after each won respective state titles last season as part of different doubles tandems.
Coronado will feature a familiar face in junior Miles Hoover who, due to a family move, transferred from last year's state champion to man the Cougars' No. 1 singles spot.
He's joined by junior Thomas Stewart in the No. 2 singles spot as leaders of a team that went from not qualifying any players last year to sending every Cougar to 4A state following a 10-1 regular season.
Air Academy will bump up to 5A after last year's run alongside the Hawks. The Kadets will send their No. 2 and No. 4 doubles tandems alongside Pine Creek senior Jackson Zenner and junior Michael Hsieh who will take on No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
Liberty senior Ty Morse will also compete in the No. 1 singles field, but he faces with an uphill climb in first-round opponent, Grandview senior Eduard Tsaturyan.
Class 4A Qualifiers (Location: City Park, Pueblo)
No. 1 Singles
Andrew Ballenger, sophomore, Cheyenne Mountain (playing Niwot senior Luke Weber)
Miles Hoover, junior, Coronado (playing Sand Creek senior Gavin Hutter)
Sean Bratkowsky, junior, Discovery Canyon (playing Aspen junior Chase Kelly)
Gavin Hutter, senior, Sand Creek (playing Coronado junior Miles Hoover)
No. 2 Singles
Steven Zhou, senior, Cheyenne Mountain (playing D'Evelyn sophomore Eric Pham)
Thomas Stewart, junior, Coronado (playing Thompson Valley junior Mason Ramirez)
Grant Thurman, senior, Discovery Canyon (playing George Washington freshman Andrew Rettig)
No. 3 Singles
Zach Sartain, senior, Cheyenne Mountain (playing Evergreen sophomore Sheperd Maren)
Chris Vazquez, junior, Coronado (playing Colorado Academy sophomore Jackson Gilliland)
No. 1 Doubles
Hank Walsh, senior/Matt Peterson, senior, Cheyenne Mountain (playing against Grand Junction's Jase Satterfield/Bailey Rubinstein)
Owen Browen, junior/Cody Ross, junior, Coronado (playing against Kent Denver's Seb Boada/Tyler Haymons)
No. 2 Doubles
Tyler Blixt, senior/Johnson Peng, senior, Cheyenne Mountain (playing against Golden's Owen Heineman/Kasy Charles)
Seth Enoch, junior/Ty Leonard, senior, Coronado (playing against Dawson's Trey Larson/Bennett Opic)
No. 3 Doubles
Cameron Ford, junior/Patrick Gibbs, junior, Cheyenne Mountain (playing against Thompson Valley's Tommy Goldsberry/Isaac Baumeister)
Cary Kraemer, junior/Eli Bole, sophomore, Coronado (playing against D'Evelyn's Luke Christoffersen/Dylan Reeb)
Hudson Kruse, senior/Henry Hedstrand, senior, Palmer Ridge (playing against Niwot's Oliver Jones/Tyler Chivukula)
No. 4 Doubles
Jake Schultz, junior/Patrick Barker, junior, Cheyenne Mountain (playing against Discovery Canyon's Jared Schuab/Evan Holck)
Stellan Rogers, junior/Michael Wojtalewicz, sophomore, Coronado (playing against George Washington's Matt Holliger/Ezra Caplan)
Jared Schuab, senior/Evan Holck, junior, Discovery Canyon (playing against Cheyenne Mountain's Jake Schultz/Patrick Barker)
Alex Shook, senior/Victor Struski, freshman, Palmer Ridge (playing against Denver South's Noah Agay/Udoh Zeille)
Class 5A Qualifiers (Location: City Park, Denver)
No. 1 Singles
Ty Morse, senior, Liberty (playing against Grandview senior Eduard Tsaturyan)
Jackson Zenner, senior, Pine Creek (playing against Rocky Mountain senior Bridger Galyardt)
No. 3 Singles
Michael Hsieh, junior, Pine Creek (playing against Arvada West junior Adam Hartney)
No. 2 Doubles
Jonah Illsley, senior/Keegan Cornelius, sophomore, Air Academy (playing against Cherry Creek's Trevor Robinson/Matthew Hu)
No. 4 Doubles
Kyle Wilson, junior/James Streeter, junior, Air Academy (playing against Valor Christian's Rory MacEwan/Drew Summers)