CLASS 4A
Tournament data: The Class 4A state girls’ tennis tournament will be held at the Pueblo City Courts, Friday and Saturday. First- and second-round matches for all positions will be played Friday starting at 9 a.m. The remaining matches and champions will be crowned Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
No. 1 singles first round: Region 6 champion Maya Michalski (fr., Cheyenne Mountain) vs. Region 5 runner-up Lauren Pavot (so., Longmont)
Region 1 runner-up Lily Eller (jr., Air Academy) vs. Region 2 champion Annie Manassee (sr., Kent Denver)
No. 2 singles first round: Region 6 champion Brooke Ballenger (so., Cheyenne Mountain) vs. Region 1 runner-up McKenna Coakley (so., Ponderosa)
Region 7 champion Ali Todesko (jr., Canon City) vs. Region 4 runner-up Paige Schrader (jr., Windsor)
Region 1 champion Tessa Rothwell (sr., Palmer Ridge) vs. Region 5 runner-up Gabrielle Gutierrez (sr., Silver Creek)
Region 6 runner-up Margot Ane (fr., Coronado) vs. Region 8 champion Emma Thompson (fr., Grand Junction)
No. 3 singles first round: Region 1 champion Lyna Truong (jr., Palmer Ridge) vs. Region 2 runner-up Halie Stork (sr., Thomas Jefferson)
Region 6 champion Taylor Stadjuhar (fr., Cheyenne Mountain) vs. Region 8 runner-up Mia Boughton (sr., Durango)
Region 6 runner-up Georgia Sharbino (sr., Coronado) vs. Region 4 champion Emmy Butler (jr., Windsor)
Region 1 runner-up Mia Kardell (sr., Air Academy) vs. Region 5 champion Emily Creek (sr., Niwot)
No. 1 doubles first round: Region 1 champions Alexandra Yuzkiv and Charlotte Hauke (Palmer Ridge) vs. Region 4 runners-up Brooklyn Nerby and Grace Johnson (Windsor)
Region 6 runners-up Carissa O’Donnell and Emma Ackerman (Lewis-Palmer) vs. Region 2 champions Hanna Noyes and Kendall Adams (Kent Denver)
No. 2 doubles first round: Region 1 champions Katie Betz and Katrina Weiskircher (Palmer Ridge) vs. Region 6 runners-up Emma Delich and Katie Delich (Cheyenne Mountain)
Region 7 champions Aubree Krupp and Ariadna Martinez (Mesa Ridge) vs. Region 4 runners-up Allie Martens and Carolina Goldsberry (Thompson Valley)
Region 6 champions Ellie Flinn and Chloe Hart (Lewis-Palmer) vs. Region 7 runners-up Anna Baker and Alyssa Rupp (Canon City)
Region 1 runners-up Tessa Stahnke and Molly Wells (Air Academy) vs. Region 4 champions Tara Jeffries and Scarlett Jeffries (Loveland)
No. 3 doubles first round: Region 7 champions Chris Valenzuela and Alysia Benedict (Mesa Ridge) vs. Region 2 runners-up Violet Letendre and Ava Eiteljorg (Denver South)
Region 1 champions Chelsea Young and Kaya Kimmey (Palmer Ridge) vs. Region 3 runners-up Avery Purcell and Avery Williams (Dakota Ridge)
Region 6 champions Hope Lewis and Hannah Koury (Cheyenne Mountain) vs. Region 1 runners-up Ellen Dunham and Sarah Toerber (Ponderosa)
Region 6 runners-up Sophie Urban and Maycie Rogers (Coronado) vs. Region 2 champions Isabel Bragg and Olivia Murane (Kent Denver)
No. 4 doubles first round: Region 1 champions Cora Goodwin and Anna Glenn (Palmer Ridge) vs. Region 6 runners-up Allisyn Unks and Tayla Heritsch (Lewis-Palmer)
Region 6 champions Raina Land and Jessica Fahrney (Cheyenne Mountain) vs. Region 1 runners-up Grace Hu and Catherine Mooney (Pine Creek)
Region 7 champions Aolany Moreno and Brianna Ortiz (Mesa Ridge) vs. Region 8 runners-up Caysee Calton and Claire Dziwisz (Grand Junction Central)
CLASS 3A
Tournament data: The Class 3A tournament will be held at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs, Friday and Saturday. First- and second-round matches for all positions will be played Friday starting at 9 a.m. The remaining matches and champions will be crowned Saturday starting at 9.
No. 1 singles first round: Region 6 champion Ellie Hartman (sr., St. Mary’s) vs. Region 8 runner-up Evan Quin (fr., Steamboat Springs)
Region 6 runner-up Jodryn Van Manen (so., Vanguard) vs. Region 2 champion Lindsey Bartoletta (sr., Holy Family)
No. 2 singles first round: Region 6 champion Jaden Fuqua (sr., Vanguard) vs. Region 7 runner-up Delaney Stout (sr., Pueblo County)
Region 6 runner-up Kyla Barnett (sr., St. Mary’s) vs. Region 2 champion Olivia Wolff (jr., Fort Morgan)
No. 3 singles first round: Region 6 champion Sophia Guevara (sr., Vanguard) vs. Region 4 runner-up Abby Marion (so., University)
Region 6 runner-up Jill Kellick (sr., St. Mary’s) vs. Region 5 champion Eloise Shehan (sr., Dawson)
No. 1 doubles first round: Region 6 champions Isis Rivera and Sophia Bredder (Vanguard) vs. Region 1 runners-up Rashika Katrick and Devon Mills (St. Mary’s Academy)
Region 6 runners-up Elizabeth Brodeur and Roni Hennessey (St. Mary’s) vs. Region 8 champions Ella Henderson and Emily DeMoraes (Glenwood Springs)
No. 2 doubles first round: Region 6 champions Aidan Glaser and Ainsley Skur (Vanguard) vs. Region 1 runners-up Brooke Groetken and Megan Steehle (Lutheran)
Region 6 runners-up Elizabeth Rysavy and Lily Delgado (St. Mary’s) vs. Region 2 champions Sadie Bren and Sarah Stonehocker (Holy Family)
No. 3 doubles first round: Region 6 champions Raina Fagans and Katey Kyle (Vanguard) vs. Region 5 runners-up Lindsay Abramson and Angelina Sala (Dawson School)
Region 6 runners-up Gretchen Czelatdko and Sabrina Damien (St. Mary’s) vs. Region 2 champions Audrey Brower and Clara Meisner (Holy Family)
No. 4 doubles first round: Region 6 champions Annsley Oelrich and Megan Johnson (Colorado Springs Christian) vs. Region 8 runners-up Amelia Hecht and Lily Citron (Aspen)