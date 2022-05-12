3A state tennis tournament
No. 1 singles
Jordyn Van Manen of the Vanguard School defeated Maddie Anderson of Salida in two sets, 6-3, 6-1 in the first round. The junior then advanced to the quarterfinals where she was defeated by Ellie White of St. Mary’s Academy, 6-1, 6-4.
St. Mary’s Senior Ellie Hartman topped Avery Leonard of Aspen in the first round with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory, before advancing out of the quarterfinals. She defeated Josline Carter of Severance, 6-3, 6-3. Hartman will face Lila Travis of Dawson in the semifinals.
No. 2 singles
Anna Costalonga was the second St. Mary’s player to advance to the semifinals. The senior defeated Emma Stavely of Northfield 6-0, 6-2 before topping Vail Mountain’s Annika Iverson in the quarterfinals 6-4, 6-4. She will play Sarah Preston of Colorado Academy in the semifinals.
No. 3 singles
Olivia Davalos rounded out the St. Mary’s singles winners, starting with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Sydney Hockey of Berthoud in the first round. She then defeated Paige Janie of Severance in an intense match that went three sets. She lost the first, 7-5, before rallying in the last two, 6-1, 6-2 to earn a spot in the semis. She will play Sofia Cieslewicz of D’Evelyn.
No. 1 doubles
Kathy Kyle and Sophia Guevara of Vanguard defeated Salida’s Vivian Volkman and Lydia Tonnesen 6-2, 6-4 in round one, before falling to Clara Meitner and Sarah Stonehocker of Holy Family 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
No. 4 doubles
Sophie Topper and Kara Follett of Colorado Springs Christian School defeated Prospect Ridge Academy’s Maddy Abramson and Lauren Sherrets 7-6, 6-3 in round one. Topper and Follett were defeated by Rory West and Krystyna Ostaszewski of Peak to Peak 6-3 6-4, in the quarterfinals.
4A state tennis tournament
No. 1 singles
Pine Creek’s Ava Lewis advanced to the semifinals where she will face Beilynn Geiss of Loveland High School. The Freshman topped Leah Tiktin of George Washington 6-2, 6-1, and then Lila Moldenhauer of Kent Denver School, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Maya Michalski will also play in the semifinals. She’s taking on Alys Pop of Niwot after defeating Pueblo Centennial’s Isabella Montalovo-Moreno 6-0, 6-0 and then Mycah Bisceglia of Windsor 6-0, 6-4.
No. 2 singles
Lyna Truong of Palmer Ride defeated Camryn Vigil of Pueblo Centennial 6-1, 6-2 in the first round, before falling to Taylor Stadjuhar of Cheyenne Mountain 6-6, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Stadjuhar, a sophomore, topped Ellie Davenport of Durango 6-0, 6-2 in round one.
Mandela Amantini Quintanilha of Pine Creek advanced past Margot Ane of Coronado in round one, 6-3, 6-3 before defeating Dasha Mulholland of Thompson Valley 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. She will play Stadjuhar in the semifinals for an all-local matchup.
No. 3 singles
Keelin Sills of Pine Creek defeated Sydney Madlock of Dakota Ridge 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, before topping Niwot’s Georgia Lang 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. She will play Lewis Palmer’s Genevieve Berning in the semifinals.
Berning, a senior, topped Audriana Suaceda of Pueblo Centennial in round one, 6-2, 6-1 and then Lizzie Elliott of Kent Denver 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
Hailey Javernick of Cheyenne Mountain topped Lyndsey Aguilar of Pueblo West in round one, 6-0, 6-0 before defeating Emmy Butler of Windsor 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Palmer Ridge’s Alexandra Yuskiv defeated Natalie Hanks of Grand Junction 6-2, 6-1 in round one. The senior then topped Allie Mertens of Thompson Valley 6-4, 6-1 to earn a spot in the semifinals where she will play Javernick.
No. 1 doubles
Discovery Canyon’s Ashleigh Sincock and Caroline Marshall beat Samantha Zacky and Anne Haley of Niwot in the opening round, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6. The duo then lost to Madeline Crites and Paige Nielsen of Mullen 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Charlotte Hauke and Chelsea Young of Palmer Ridge defeated Camry and Becca Weirsema of Thompson Valley 6-4, 7-6 and then defeated Charley Madlock and Clare Pribble of Dakota Ridge 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Ruby Muhl and Kate Twede of Cheyenne Mountain beat Carly McClung and Lia Griese of Denver South 6-1, 6-1. They then topped Jenna Lewis and Quincy Nakaguma of Pueblo Centennial 6-4, 6-3 to earn a spot in the semis against the Palmer Ridge duo of Hauke and Young.
No. 2 doubles
Hope Lewis and Brooke Ballenger of Cheyenne Mountain advanced out of a tough first round by defeating Ava Eitlejorg and Laney Pearson of Denver South 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. They then topped Cassie Chen and Tracy Yu of Niwot in the quarterfinals 7-5, 6-1. They will play Aubryanne Leugers and Renee Hoyt of Mullen in the semifinals.
Katrina Weiskircher and Ulla Schultz of Palmer Ridge defeated Riley McIntosh and Raedi Danielson of Evergreen 6-3, 6-1 before topping Jayna and Haley Erickson of Thompson Valley 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the semis.
No. 3 doubles
Danielle and Nicole Day of Palmer Ridge defeated Halli Hill and Auburn Roberts of Dakota Ridge 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 in the first round. They then topped Kenidee Carlton and Joey Smith of Grand Junction Central 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals. They will play Cheyenne Mountain’s Sophia Bredder and Jocelyn Kelly.
Bredder and Kelly defeated Lily Echanove and Madison Sites of Grand Junction 6-0, 6-0 in round one. They then beat Bella Prohs and Miranda Spooner of Thompson Valley 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
No. 4 doubles
Cora Goodwin and Julia Yuskiv of Palmer Ridge defeated Shaelyn Grant and Annabelle Carter of GJ Central 6-1, 6-1 in the first round. They then advanced to the semis with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Violet Letendre and Allison Turner of Denver South.
5A state tennis tournament
Malia Weaver of Doherty defeated Fruita Monument’s Tessa Reiner 7-6, 6-0 in round one. She then lost to Sammie Sedillo of Ralston Valley 6-1, 6-1.