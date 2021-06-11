CLASS 4A
Heading into Day 2 of competition, Cheyenne Mountain is in second place, just one point behind Mullen in the team scores with two singles players and two doubles teams moving on to the semifinals Saturday. Palmer Ridge qualified two singles players and a doubles team to Day 2 of competition and Lewis-Palmer had a doubles team advance to the state semis.
No. 1 singles
Freshman Maya Michalski had a dominant morning at No. 1 singles, winning her first round match against Longmont’s Lauren Pavot 6-1, 7-5 before moving on to defeat Emma Aubert of Grand Junction 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Michalski will face Loveland’s Beilynn Geiss in the semis Saturday morning.
No. 2 singles
Palmer Ridge senior Tessa Rothwell advanced to the state semifinals with ease, giving up just two games through the first two rounds of the state tournament. Rothwell defeated Gabrielle Gutierrez of Silver Creek 6-1, 6-0 in the first round before taking down Emma Thompson of Grand Junction 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. She moves on to face Windsor’s Paige Schrader in the semifinals Saturday morning.
Shrader punched her ticket to the semifinals with a win over Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Brooke Ballenger. Ballenger won her first-round match over McKenna Coakley of Ponderosa 7-6, 7-6 before falling to Schrader 0-6, 1-6.
No. 3 singles
Two locals are headed to the 4A state semifinals at No. 3 singles with Palmer Ridge’s Lyna Truong and Cheyenne Mountain’s Taylor Stadjuhar still alive after Day 1.
Truong, the top seed, gave up just two games through the first two rounds of the tournament, defeating Thomas Jefferson’s Halle Stork 6-0, 6-1 in the first round, and advanced to take down Keely Weber of Silver Creek 6-0, 6-1. She will take on Emily Creek of Niwot in the semis on Saturday.
Creek advanced to the state semifinals with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Coronado’s Georgia Sharbino. Sharbino won her first-round match 7-6, 6-4 over Emily Butler of Windsor.
Cheyenne Mountain’s freshman No. 3 singles star Stadjuhar defeated senior Mia Boughton of Durango 6-0, 6-1 in the first round and moved on to surprise junior Dasha Mulholland of Thompson Valley 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Stadjuhar advances to face Kent Denver’s Annika Berry on Saturday morning.
No. 1 doubles
Cheyenne Mountain’s Kate Twede and Ruby Mahl will play for a spot in the state championship tomorrow morning after a productive first day of the 4A tournament. The No. 1 doubles team defeated Denver South’s Carly McClung and Eleanor Vander Wall 7-5, 6-0 in the first round and took down Raeann Savage and Lyndsey Aguilar of Pueblo West 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the state semis. Twede and Muhl will face Niwot’s Caitlyn Fong and Georgia Lang tomorrow morning for a spot in the championship match.
Alexandra Yuzkiv and Charlotte Hauke Palmer Ridge won their first-round match over Brooklyn Nerby and Grace Johnson of Windsor 6-2, 6-2, but fell to top-seeded Hanna Noyes and Kendall Adams of Kent Denver 0-6, 4-6 in the quarterfinals.
No. 2 doubles
Lewis-Palmer's Ellie Flinn and Chloe Hart stormed through the first two rounds of the 4A state tournament Friday, defeating Canon City’s Anna Baker and Alyssa Rupp in the first round 6-0, 6-1. Flinn and Hart moved on to take down Allie Mertens and Carolina Goldsberry of Thompson Valley 6-4, 6-3 in the state quarterfinals.
Flinn and Hart will face Mullen’s Tierney Scanlan and Izzy Desjardins in the semifinals. Desjardins and Scanlan earned a spot in the third round after defeating Emma and Katie Delich of Cheyenne Mountain in three sets (7-5, 5-7, 6-4). Emma and Katie won their first-round game 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 over Katie Betz and Katrina Weiskircher of Palmer Ridge.
No. 3 doubles
Chelsea Young and Kaya Kimmey of Palmer Ridge will battle for a spot in the No. 3 doubles championship, set to take on top-seeded Mullen in the state semifinals Saturday morning.
Young and Kimmey won their first-round match over Avery Purcell and Avery Williams of Dajota Ridge 6-4, 6-1 before taking down Widnsor’s Vivienne Penfold and Emma Schuerman 6-2, 6-3. Young and Kimmy will face Mullen’s Madeline Crites and Aubryanne Leugers in the semifinals.
Cheyenne Mountain’s No. 3 doubles team of Hope Lewis and Hannah Koury made it to the state quarterfinals with a win over Ponderosa’s Ellen Dunham and Sarah Toerber 6-1, 6-3, but fell to Kent Denver‘s Isabel Bragg and Olivia Murane in three sets, 6-7, 6-1, 2-6.
No. 4 doubles
Raina Land and Jessica Fahrney of Cheyenne Mountain advanced to the state semifinals with a pair of two-set victories on Day 1 of the 4A tournament. Land and Fahrney opened the day with a 6-4, 7-6 win over Pine Creek’s Grace Hu and Catherine Mooney before defeating Caysee Calton and Claire Dziwisz of Grand Junction Central 7-5, 6-2. The pair moves on to face Loveland’s Haley Vair and Libby Blanks Saturday morning.
Cora Goodwin and Anna Glen of Palmer Ridge defeated local rivals Allisyn Unks and Tayla Heritsch of Lewis-Palmer in the first round 7-6, 6-2, but fell to Dakota Ridge’s Hail Hill and Rebecca Harris in the quarterfinals.
CLASS 3A
No. 1 singles
St. Mary’s Ellie Hartman won two matches on Friday to qualify for the Class 3A state semifinals on Saturday. Hartman defeated Steamboat Springs freshman Evan Quin in the first round in three sets (6-1, 4-6, 6-4) and Elle Richardson of University in the quarterfinals 6-2, 6-4.
Hartman will face Region 3 champion Grace Li of D’Evelyn Saturday morning in the semifinals.
Vanguard sophomore Jodryn Van Manen won her first-round match over Lindsey Bartoletta of Holy Family 6-4, 6-1 before falling in the quarterfinals to Anna Jordaan of Colorado Academy.
No. 2 singles
Vanguard senior Jaden Fuqua went 2-0 on the first day of the state tournament to qualify for the semifinals on Saturday. Fuqua won her first round match with ease over Delaney Stout of Pueblo County 6-2, 6-1, and took Ava Cavataio of Vail Mountain to three sets in the quarterfinals. Fuqua won 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.
In Saturday’s semifinal match, Fuqua will face Region 1 champion Katherine Pulido of Colorado Academy.
No. 3 singles
Vanguard senior Sophia Guevara eked out a first-round win over Abby Marion of University 2-6, 6-1, 7-5 before falling to D’Evelyn freshman Sofia Cieslewicz in the state quarterfinals.
No. 1 doubles
Isis Rivera and Sophia Bredder of Vanguard advanced to the state quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-3 first-round win over St. Mary’s Academy’s Rashika Kartik and Devon Mills, but suffered a three-set defeat to Kendyl Fanger and Quinn Burns of Peak to Peak, 7-5, 2-6, 3-6.
No. 2 doubles
Aidan Glaser and Ainsley Skur allowed just one game in a first-round match win over Brooke Groetken and Megan Steehle of Lutheran, winning 6-0, 6-1 to move on to the state quarterfinals. The Vanguard No.2 doubles pair faced top-seeded Maisy Schoeman and Maria Christofferson of D’Evelyn, falling 2-6, 5-7.
No. 4 doubles
Colorado Springs Christian qualifiers Annsley Oelrich and Megan Johnson won their opening match 6-2, 6-3 over Aspen’s Amelia Hecht and Lily Citron, but were forced to retire in the quarterfinals as Berthoud’s Megan Malherbe and Danae Alverson advanced to the semis.