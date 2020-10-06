No. 3 Holy Family 13, No. 14 Mesa Ridge 0
At Holy Family: Holy Family’s Jaelen Giron threw just 50 pitches in a four-inning no-hitter as the Tigers defeated Mesa Ridge to move on to the second round of the state tournament, marking the second straight year the Grizzlies have fallen to Holy Family in the first round.
Mesa Ridge had little opportunity to figure out Giron’s pitching style as just three batters had more than one at-bat in the shortened game. Isabella ‘Bella’ Quintana allowed two home runs and struck out one batter in her final start of the year.
Mesa Ridge concludes the 2020 season with a 14-2 record and the 4A/3A CSML South title.
No. 2 D’Evelyn 10, No. 15 Air Academy 0
At D’Evelyn: Air Academy struggled to hit off Avery Garbarek in a first-round 4A state tournament loss to D’Evelyn. Garbarek struck out nine batters and allowed just four hits in the shutout.
Angela Smith, Charlee Jessup, Mikayla Hancock and Maliyah Winn were the only Kadets to register hits off Garbarek.
Air Academy ends its season 11-6 and earned its first league championship since 2017 with an undefeated run through the 5A/4A PPAC.
No. 1 Wheat Ridge 10, No. 16 Elizabeth 0
At Wheat Ridge: Elizabeth kept Wheat Ridge within reach until late, but couldn’t find the offensive rhythm to make a run as the top overall seed shut the Cardinals out in the first round of the 4A state tournament.
Kaelie Johnson and Abby Sceisman were the only Elizabeth batters to collect a hit off of Ellie Uhl, who had nine strikeouts. Abby Hayes stuck out two batters, but also allowed 13 hits, including a home run.
Elizabeth finishes the season 11-5 with a 4A/3A CSML North championship.