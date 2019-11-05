BOYS SOCCER
Class 4A playoffs
No. 5 Air Academy 3, No. 21 Durango 0
At Air Academy: Adin Schwenke, Kelton Hooker and Dylan Cornejo each scored for Air Academy in a second-round win over Durango.
The Kadets move on to the state quarterfinals to take on No. 4 Silver Creek. It will be the first time since 2015 that Air Academy will be the lower seed in a state tournament game.
The win marked sophomore keeper’s Travis Tygart’s fifth shutout of the year.
No. 8 Lewis-Palmer 2, No. 9 Pueblo Centennial 0
At Don Breese Stadium: The Rangers move on to face No. 1 Battle Mountain in the program’s first quarterfinal appearance since at least 2009.
Tanner Kilgore scored Lewis-Palmer’s opening goal for his third of the year.
No. 21 Centaurus 2, No. 10 Discovery Canyon 1
At D-20 Stadium: The Thunder couldn’t hold off Christian Nunez, who scored twice in an upset win for No. 21 Centaurus. The Warriors will move on to face No. 2 Golden in the state quarterfinals, while Discovery Canyon’s season ends at 13-4.