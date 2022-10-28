Results for area teams in the state soccer tournament on Friday.
4A
No. 3 Cheyenne Mountain 1, No. 30 Holy Family 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: An overtime goal in the 87th minute propelled Cheyenne Mountain into the second round.
The Red-Tailed Hawks (13-1-2) are unbeaten since falling in the season opener on Aug. 18.
No. 21 Eagle Valley 3, No. 12 TCA 2
At TCA: The Classical Academy couldn’t quite climb back from a pair of two-goal deficits, as its season ended in an upset loss.
The Titans (11-3-1) had entered the state tournament on a seven-game winning streak, during which they had outscored opponents 41-2.
No. 20 Mullen 2, No. 13 Lewis-Palmer 0
At Monument: Mullen put an end to Lewis-Palmer’s season with a shutout.
The Rangers finished the year 9-6-1.
2A
No. 3 Thomas MacLaren School 5, No. 14 Mile High Academy 0
At Thomas MacLaren School: Thomas MacLaren jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first half as at steamrolled into the second round.
The Highlanders (14-2) have outscored opponents 66-10 this season.
No. 7 Denver Christian 2, The Vanguard School 1
At Denver Christian: The Vanguard School jumped to an early lead before Denver Christian tied it in the first half and scored the game-winner on a header in the 55th minute.
The Coursers finished the season at 11-4.