Fountain-Fort Carson star Q Jones is headed to the Northeast next year, as the state’s leading rusher announced his commitment to play football at Dartmouth College.
Some 1,975 miles separate his home stadium at Fountain-Fort Carson and his future home in the Ivy League, but Jones, who has faced adversity throughout his high school career, is ready for the challenge.
And a 3.85 GPA doesn’t hurt.
“First, I want to thank my parents, Grandma and sisters for supporting me through all the adversity and success,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “I’m so thankful to have successfully battled through hard times for myself and everyone around me. … The last four years at Fountain-Fort Carson have been a movie and I’m so blessed to represent an amazing community like Fountain. Not only do I want to be a great football player, but an even better person! With that being said, I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Dartmouth College!”
110% Committed !! #Woodsvi21on 🟢⚫️⚪️🌲 🇳🇫@Coach_JNovotny @mercerjer @FFCHSAthletics @ffcstrength @DanMohrmann @CHSAA @LetCOPlay1 @CoPreps @gazettepreps @BTeevens @coachirishodea @CoachDaft pic.twitter.com/FxoKBT2ZUQ— Q Jones (@7Jonesjr) December 11, 2020
Jones, who participated in protests calling for the Colorado High School Activities Association to allow for a fall football season during the COVID-19 pandemic, is a direct beneficiary of the decision to play fall ball.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound speedster played just one game as a junior after suffering a season-ending injury and needed a fall season his senior year to draw attention from college coaches.
After CHSAA’s approval, Jones hit the ground running, averaging 231 rushing yards per game as a senior and scoring 19 touchdowns in a historic season for the Trojans. His efforts helped Fountain-Fort Carson reach the state semifinals for the first time since 2003.
In 18 games with the Trojans, Jones accumulated 3,308 rushing yards, averaging more than 183 per game, and ran for 38 touchdowns.