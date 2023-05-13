Girls Soccer

4A

Sixteenth-seed Cheyenne Mountain fell in the second round of the girls' 4A bracket 4-0 to top-ranked Lutheran. The Lions scored a pair of goals in the first and second halves.

The 11th-seed Lewis Palmer Rangers was knocked out of the 4A tournament by virtue of a 4-1 loss to sixth-seed Northfield Saturday. The visiting Rangers entered the half with an 0-2 deficit and were outscored 2-1 in the second half.

3A

The Manitou Mustangs picked up their second playoff win in as many days with a 6-0 victory over 14th-seed Salida. Seniors Madrid Mack and Cassidy Kuzbeck continued their stellar play from Friday, scoring two goals apiece in Saturday's match. Third-seed Manitou hosts sixth-seed Delta on Tuesday.

2A

Fifth-seed Fountain Valley gets into the 2A semifinals following a 7-0 victory over fourth-seed Dawson School. The Danes will face top seed SkyView Academy at Northridge High School May 20.

Sixth-seed Colorado Springs Christian Lions overwhelmed third-seed Flatirons Academy in a 6-1 win Saturday. The Lions pounced with two first-half goals and then outscored the hosts 4-1 in the second half. CSCS faces second-seed Denver Christian in 2A semifinals May 20, also at Northridge.

Girls Tennis

3A

Vanguard senior Jordan VanManen was eliminated in the semifinals of No. 1 Singles Friday, but claimed third place via playbacks Saturday. The Courser senior defeated Northfield's Scarlett Lutz 7-6, 6-4.