It's been a big weekend for high school sports teams in the Colorado Springs area. Here are the latest scores, stories and updates:
SOCCER
Kadets lose 2-1 to Skyview.
COMMERCE CITY - Air Academy's state title streak is over at two.
VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer will face Palmer Ridge in a Battle of Monument for the 4A championship. Game is 6 p.m. at the Denver Coliseum. Gazette Preps will have live updates via Twitter from the match.
More volleyball notes here.
STATE VOLLEYBALL: Lewis-Palmer remains in the hunt for 4th straight; Palmer Ridge rides upsets to semifinals
Lewis-Palmer returned to the 4A tournament three-time defending champions, but while the Rangers’ match scores from the second round and quart…
FOOTBALL
Palmer Ridge, Pine Creek and Discovery Canyon football are moving on to the next round of playoffs.
Luke McAllister, Palmer Ridge's first-year starting quarterback, tallied six total touchdowns as the No. 4 Bears cruised past No. 13 Holy Family on Friday, while sophomore Anthony Costanzo caught two touchdown passes and added an interception.
No. 1 Pine Creek opened the Class 4A state playoffs with a 48-13 win over No. 16 Longmont on Friday night.
More details here:
A look at the Colorado Springs area football teams heading to state football playoffs this weekend.
