It's been a big weekend for high school sports teams in the Colorado Springs area. Here are the latest scores, stories and updates:

SOCCER

Kadets lose 2-1 to Skyview.

VOLLEYBALL

Lewis-Palmer will face Palmer Ridge in a Battle of Monument for the 4A championship. Game is 6 p.m. at the Denver Coliseum. Gazette Preps will have live updates via Twitter from the match.

More volleyball notes here.

FOOTBALL

Palmer Ridge, Pine Creek and Discovery Canyon football are moving on to the next round of playoffs.

Luke McAllister, Anthony Costanzo propel Palmer Ridge to second round of state playoffs Luke McAllister, Palmer Ridge's first-year starting quarterback, tallied six total touchdowns as the No. 4 Bears cruised past No. 13 Holy Family on Friday, while sophomore Anthony Costanzo caught two touchdown passes and added an interception.

More details here:

SCOUTING STATE FOOTBALL: Pine Creek, Palmer Ridge begin postseason play Friday A look at the Colorado Springs area football teams heading to state football playoffs this weekend.

Follow along on Twitter for more updates