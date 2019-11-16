It's been a big weekend for high school sports teams in the Colorado Springs area. Here are the latest scores, stories and updates:
SOCCER
Kadets lose 2-1 to Skyview in Class 4A state final.
It might have been three straight 4A state titles for Air Academy boys' soccer, but undefeated Skyview came out with more intensity Saturday and sent the Kadets to a 2-1 loss. The Wolverines took home the first state title in school history.
VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer volleyball wins its fourth straight 4A championship, beating Palmer Ridge 3-2.
DENVER - Playing time came early for Gianna Bartalo and later for Danielle Norman, but the Lewis-Palmer seniors ended their prep volleyball ca…
FOOTBALL
Palmer Ridge, Pine Creek and Discovery Canyon football are moving on to the next round of playoffs.
Discovery Canyon moves on to the second round of the 3A tournament after a 28-11 win over Roosevelt.
Luke McAllister, Palmer Ridge's first-year starting quarterback, tallied six total touchdowns as the No. 4 Bears cruised past No. 13 Holy Family on Friday, while sophomore Anthony Costanzo caught two touchdown passes and added an interception.
No. 1 Pine Creek opened the Class 4A state playoffs with a 48-13 win over No. 16 Longmont on Friday night.
