Football, volleyball and soccer playoff games are happening this weekend. Here are the latest scores, game info and updates for the Colorado Springs-area high school teams playing this weekend.
VOLLEYBALL
- The Lewis-Palmer Rangers will play in their eight straight 4A semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday.
- The Palmer Ridge Bears have advanced to the semifinals for the first time in program history and will play at noon.
FOOTBALL
Luke McAllister, Palmer Ridge's first-year starting quarterback, tallied six total touchdowns as the No. 4 Bears cruised past No. 13 Holy Family on Friday, while sophomore Anthony Costanzo caught two touchdown passes and added an interception.
No. 1 Pine Creek opened the Class 4A state playoffs with a 48-13 win over No. 16 Longmont on Friday night.
Saturday
No. 16 Harrison (9-1) at No. 1 Mead (10-0) … 1 p.m. at Mead
No. 7 Colorado Springs Christian (8-2) at No. 2 Holyoke (10-0) … 1 p.m. at Holyoke.
No. 14 Roosevelt (5-5) at No. 3 Discovery Canyon (9-1) … 1 p.m. at D-20 Stadium.
SOCCER
The Air Academy Kadets will defend their title and go for a third-straight championship against Skyview on Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. Game starts at 4 p.m.
