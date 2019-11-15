Football, volleyball and soccer playoff games are happening this weekend. Here are the latest scores, game info and updates for the Colorado Springs-area high school teams playing this weekend.

VOLLEYBALL

The Lewis-Palmer Rangers will play in their eight straight 4A semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday.





The Palmer Ridge Bears have advanced to the semifinals for the first time in program history and will play at noon.

FOOTBALL

Luke McAllister, Anthony Costanzo propel Palmer Ridge to second round of state playoffs Luke McAllister, Palmer Ridge's first-year starting quarterback, tallied six total touchdowns as the No. 4 Bears cruised past No. 13 Holy Family on Friday, while sophomore Anthony Costanzo caught two touchdown passes and added an interception.

Saturday

No. 16 Harrison (9-1) at No. 1 Mead (10-0) … 1 p.m. at Mead

No. 7 Colorado Springs Christian (8-2) at No. 2 Holyoke (10-0) … 1 p.m. at Holyoke.

No. 14 Roosevelt (5-5) at No. 3 Discovery Canyon (9-1) … 1 p.m. at D-20 Stadium.

SCOUTING STATE FOOTBALL: Pine Creek, Palmer Ridge begin postseason play Friday A look at the Colorado Springs area football teams heading to state football playoffs this weekend.

SOCCER

The Air Academy Kadets will defend their title and go for a third-straight championship against Skyview on Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. Game starts at 4 p.m.

+2 Despite tough road to state title game, Air Academy boys' soccer ready for challenge Air Academy's path to the Class 4A state boys' soccer title game is different from previous years. But don't dismiss the Kadets' chance to win it all for a third straight year, thanks to their experience.

