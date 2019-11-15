PHOTOS: Palmer Ridge Bears (63) Holy Family Tigers (7)
The Palmer Ridge Bears (63) host the Holy Family Tigers (7) in playoff football game Friday November 15, 2019.

 Jeff Kearney

Football, volleyball and soccer playoff games are happening this weekend. Here are the latest scores,  game info and updates for the Colorado Springs-area high school teams playing this weekend. 

VOLLEYBALL

  • The Lewis-Palmer Rangers will play in their eight straight 4A semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday. 

  • The Palmer Ridge Bears have advanced to the semifinals for the first time in program history and will play at noon. 

FOOTBALL

Saturday

No. 16 Harrison (9-1) at No. 1 Mead (10-0) … 1 p.m. at Mead

No. 7 Colorado Springs Christian (8-2) at No. 2 Holyoke (10-0) … 1 p.m. at Holyoke.

No. 14 Roosevelt (5-5) at No. 3 Discovery Canyon (9-1) … 1 p.m. at D-20 Stadium.

SOCCER 

The Air Academy Kadets will defend their title and go for a third-straight championship against Skyview on Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. Game starts at 4 p.m. 

