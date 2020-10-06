CLASS 3A
St. Mary’s took second at the 3A state championship at Dos Rios, improving from a fifth-place standing after Day 1.
Kent Denver was solidly in the lead led by Jeffrey Zhou who was 1-under heading into the final three holes. But he had two bogeys and shot a 10 on the 18 to push Kent Denver to third place, just one stroke behind St. Mary’s.
St. Mary’s Luke Calvin finished in a tie for fourth after shooted a 76 on Day 1 to settle into sixth place, Calvin shot 1-over par 72 during his final round for his best finish at the state championships. As a junior Calvin tied for 32nd in 3A.
“We thought going in if we played like we have been all year we would have a chance, and it sure helped that Luke scored a 72 on the second day,” said St. Mary’s coach Joe Davis.
Tuesday Calvin parred his first four holes, a contrast from Day 1 in which he bogeyed his first four.
“He righted the and did really well the rest of the way and I think it carried over today from the previous nine. He just didn’t make any mistakes and putted well and hit the ball well today,” Davis said.
Calvin’s teammates Peter Stinar and RJ Davis placed 20th and 21st, respectively. Stinar, who placed seventh last year, improved on his first round by two strokes. Davis struggled early on Day 2 with three bogeys and two double bogeys on his front nine, but closed out his round with seven straight pars.
“It’s been a good year, we have had a lot of success and won a lot of tournaments, beating a lot of good teams and bigger teams. We are just riding the wave a little bit, and it’s been a good ride,” Davis said.
CLASS 4A
Following a tough day on the course at the Country Club of Colorado local competitors used the final day of competition to improve their standings.
Falcon’s Reese Knox had one of the most dramatic improvements of the two-day tournament, improving from 32nd-place after Day 1, to tie for 11th after his final round.
Knox, who helped Falcon qualify for the 4A tournament as a team after winning the 4A Region 1 individual championship, was 12-over par on Monday, but settled to finish 2-over par on the final day of competition.
“Today Reese’s character was a lot different than yesterday, I think he had a lot of doubts going on,” said Falcon coach Tony Goodman. “But we had a talk last night about how to mentally prepare, and today he was just having fun.”
Knox was even-par heading into the final two holes, but double-bogeyed on hole 17, which is considered one of the toughest holes on the course.
Coronado’s Noah Keller, who was the top local golfer after he finished Day 1 5-over par, tied with Knox for 11th place following his round of 80 on Day 2.
Lewis-Palmer’s Justin Hudson and Greg Lewis placed 23rd and 24th, respectively. Hudson improved his round by four strokes on Day 2, shooting a 27, while Lewis shaved one stroke off his first round score.
Coronado’s Andrew Merz and Trevor Bradley of Palmer Ridge tied for 36th. Bradley shot a 78 on Day 2, improving from his first-round score by nine strokes. Merz shot an 83 on Day 1 and an 82 on the final day.
CLASS 5A
The Pikes Peak region had two golfers place among the top 10 in Class 5A following Day 2 of competition at Rolling Hills.
Pine Creek’s Wesley Erling, a sophomore, tied for fourth after a stellar state tournament, shooting 2-over par on Day 1, followed by a 4-over par performance Tuesday. His second shot at a state title was a vast improvement from his freshman debut, in which he placed 37th.
Erling was 4-over par after Monday’s front nine before collecting a birdie on the 11th and 18th holes to complete the first day of competition in a tie for first. Erling had four birdies on Day 2, but also shot eight bogeys.
Liberty junior Hayden Woelk tied for seventh with a consistent two-day stint at Rolling Hills, shooting a 76 on the first day, and capping his first state tournament by scoring a 75 on Day 2. Woelk was one-under par for much of his front nine before hitting a bogey and a double bogey on holes seven and eight, but parred on holes three through six, which he bogeyed on Day 1.