Class 3A Recap

The local, small-school field is led by Woodland Park senior Tanner McAfee after the first day.

He shot a 13-over-83 to tie for 45th place with five other golfers Monday at Pinehurst Country Club. Right behind him was Vanguard sophomore Eshan Jain in a tie for 51st, but just one stroke behind McAfee.

Double bogeys on the seventh, 10th and 13th hole plagued the former Pine Creek golfer.

Colorado Springs Christian sophomore Owen Albrecht is in 76th with a 23-over-93.

Class 4A Recap

Falcon senior Reese Knox is looking for a 4A individual title after finishing in second place last year.

His 2-under-70 led the packed local field at Pelican Lakes thanks to four birdies on the front nine. He went on to hit for par on the back nine to set up a one-stroke deficit to first-place senior, Sawyer Klein of Denver North.

Right behind Knox was Cheyenne Mountain senior Thomas Herholtz, who is tied for fourth, one stroke behind Knox. He led the Red-Tailed Hawks to a second-place finish as a team, only two strokes behind Riverdale Ridge.

Senior Kale Parthen (T-9th), sophomore Charlie Doyle (T-16th) and senior Carter Surofcheck (T-25th) all aided the team's effort toward a team title, too.

Vista Ridge senior Bryce Raduziner also found success on the first day, as he's tied for 18th with five other golfers at 4-over-76.

A group of locals fell behind the top group after the first day.

Outside the Hawks' finishers, Falcon senior Trevor Wolken tied for 33rd. Just one stroke behind was fellow senior, Brayden La Rose, who is in a tie for 41st with Palmer Ridge senior Caleb Peterson and The Classical Academy junior Nathan Valentine.

Falcon opened up in fifth with a day left, while The Classical Academy sits at 14th in the team rankings.

Class 5A Recap

Pine Creek is the only team to place golfers in the 5A state tournament, but the Eagles are making it count.

Senior Wesley Erling once again stood atop the group and is tied for third place after the first day with three other golfers at 1-under-69.

On the back nine, Erling put together three birdies and a lone bogey to head into day two at City Park with momentum.

Sophomore Luke Wright and senior Rylen Caldwell tied with a 4-over-74 at 31st place. Senior Bentley Barnett shot a 13-over-83 to round out the Eagles' third-place spot in a tie with Cherry Creek.