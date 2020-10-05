Entering the Class 4A state golf tournament, it appeared Colorado Springs-area golfers might have a leg up on competition from around the state.
But there are surprises around every corner, even on a familiar course.
The greens at the Country Club of Colorado were running fast Monday morning, making for a tough start for some local competitors.
After the first round, Cheyenne Mountain is in second in team scoring. The team’s top competitors bounced back from a tough first nine holes to remain in contention. Mullen leads Cheyenne Mountain by four strokes and Pueblo West is in third.
Coronado senior Noah Keller leads the area after Day 1, tied for second after shooting 5-over.
“My round definitely had its ups and downs today,” Keller said. “But I feel good and I feel confident that I can come in tomorrow and try to make a run.”
After shooting his second double bogey of the day on his ninth hole, Keller told himself he would go even the rest of the way - and he did.
“The greens are extremely fast and definitely into the afternoon toward the end of my round it dried out,” Keller said. “Golf is a game that can change every day, and today the greens played hard and the course played firm. So tomorrow I’m going to try to manage the back nine a little better and try to connect the two nines together.”
Cheyenne Mountain’s Carter Surofchek was 6-over following his first round to fall into seventh place. His teammate Thomas Herholtz is tied for eighth at 7-over, followed by Connor Moberly in 16th (+9). Herholtz and Moberly were among the Cheyenne Mountain golfers who struggled on the first nine holes but found more consistency on the back nine.
Herholtz had three double bogeys on the front nine, but collected two birdies on the back to help balance his Day 1 score. Moberly bogeyed nearly every hole on the front nine before settling for even par on seven of his last nine holes.
Lewis-Palmer’s Greg Lewis was 10-over his first round and sits in 24th heading to day two, followed by teammate Justin Hudson who was 11-over on Day 1.
Coronado's Andrew Merz was 1-over as he approached the ninth hole, but scored 3-over par on the nine and 8-over on the back nine to tie for 32nd with Cheyenne Mountain's Campbell Grage (+12).
Falcon, which qualified for the tournament as a team, was led by Reese Knox, who also finished Day 1 12-over par following a treacherous back nine in which he bogeyed on seven holes.
Last year's top 4A finisher Kaden Ford of Discovery Canyon also had a tough opening round, finishing 14-over on Day 1 with three double bogeys on the back nine. He is currently tied for 41st.
CLASS 5A
At Rolling Hills: Pine Creek’s Wesley Erling is tied for second in the Class 5A state golf tournament, finishing Day 1 2-over tied with Arapahoe’s Graham Dzengelewski. Erling started slow with three bogeys and a double bogey on his front nine, but made up for it in the latter half of his round with three birdies to help secure a top place heading into the final day of competition.
Liberty’s Hayden Woelk is tied for seventh after Day 1 after shooting 5-over in his first round.
CLASS 3A
At Dos Rios: St. Mary’s Luke Calvin shot a 5-over par 76 during his first state tournament round Monday, tied for sixth heading into the final day of competition. His teammate RJ Davis is not far behind after shooting a 78 on Day 1, while Peter Stinar shot a 79.
St. Mary’s resides in fifth place among the team scores with its three competitors within three strokes of one another heading into Day 2.