Recaps from the opening night of girls' high school basketball playoffs for 6A-4A.

6A

No. 15 Pine Creek 44, No. 18 Broomfield 42

At Pine Creek: In a back-and-fourth thriller, Brooklyn Stewart hit the first bucket of the fourth quarter to put Pine Creek in front and the Eagles never trailed again.

Leekaya Burke-Parryman scored five points in the fourth quarter and Brynae Stewart made three free throws in the final six minutes to keep Broomfield (18-6) from retaking the lead.

Pine Creek (15-9) will face No. 2 Cherry Creek (20-4) in the Round of 16.

No. 6 Fountain-Fort Carson 77, No. 27 Rock Canyon 61

At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson used a 12-0 run in the third quarter to break a tie and gain separation from Rock Canyon (14-10).

The Trojans (22-2) will face No. 11 Grandview (15-9) in the Round of 16.

No. 7 Doherty 75, No. 26 Rocky Mountain 62

At Doherty: Brooke Mansanares scored 10 points during a dominant fourth quarter for Doherty that pushed it into the second round.

The Spartans (18-6) led by one point as the fourth quarter began before outscoring Rocky Mountain (14-10) 16-5 in the final 8 minutes.

Doherty will face No. 10 Fruita Monument (19-4) for a shot at the quarterfinals.

5A

No. 27 Frederick 56, No. 6 Palmer Ridge 50

At Palmer Ridge: Frederick (13-11) made eight free throws in the final minute, breaking open what had been a 2-point game to score the upset.

The Bears (18-6) had entered the tournament as the Pikes Peak region’s top-seeded team in 5A.

No. 7 Air Academy 54, No. 26 Thompson Valley 44

At Air Academy: Air Academy (16-8), which has lost just once in seven games this month, led throughout in an opening-round victory over Thompson Valley (13-10).

The Kadets will face No. 10 Littleton (17-7) in the second round.

No. 11 Canon City 53, No. 22 Mountain View 47

At Canon City: Canon City (18-6) survived at home in the first round against Mountain View (14-10), setting up an favorable Round of 16 matchup – on paper, at least – with No. 27 Frederick. Frederick advanced with an upset Tuesday over No. 6 Palmer Ridge.

No. 15 Montrose 46, No. 18 Mesa Ridge 31

At Montrose: Mesa Ridge entered the state tournament on a hot streak, winning 11 of 12, but the Grizzlies (16-8) offense produced its fewest points of the season in an opening loss to Montrose (16-8).

No. 5 Mead 50, No. 28 Cheyenne Mountain 34

At Mead: Cheyenne Mountain clung within two points through the first half before Mead (19-5) used a 13-2 run to pull free and avoid the upset.

The Red-tailed Hawks (11-13) were outscored 31-17 in the second half.

4A

No. 17 TCA 45, No. 16 Summit 35

At Summit: The Classical Academy trailed by nine points late in the second quarter before blowing past Summit to earn a shot at No. 1 Holy Family (21-3) in the second round.

The Titans (16-8) closed the game on an extended 35-16 run to conquer Summit (14-10).

No. 12 Berthoud 46, No. 21 Manitou Springs 41

At Berthoud: Manitou Springs jumped out to an 11-6 lead through one quarter and the game was tied 21-21 in the third quarter, but Berthoud (14-10) kept the Mustangs playing catch-up the rest of the way.

The final push from Manitou Springs (11-13) saw it close to within 42-41 in the final minute after a 3-point play from Grace Allen.

No. 2 D’Evelyn 75, No. 31 Sierra 18

At D’Evelyn: Sierra (10-14) ran into a buzzsaw, as D’Evelyn (24-0) maintained its perfect record with the victory.