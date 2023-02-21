DSC_0037.jpg

Pine Creek freshman Brooklyn Stewart (21) drives the lane against Lewis Palmer junior Kaitlyn Blakesley (33) in the third quarter at Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs, CO on Saturday January 15, 2022. Pine Creek won by a score of 52 to 41. (Photo by Laura Domingue)

 LAURA DOMINGUE

Recaps from the opening night of girls' high school basketball playoffs for 6A-4A.

6A

No. 15 Pine Creek 44, No. 18 Broomfield 42

At Pine Creek: In a back-and-fourth thriller, Brooklyn Stewart hit the first bucket of the fourth quarter to put Pine Creek in front and the Eagles never trailed again.

Leekaya Burke-Parryman scored five points in the fourth quarter and Brynae Stewart made three free throws in the final six minutes to keep Broomfield (18-6) from retaking the lead.

Pine Creek (15-9) will face No. 2 Cherry Creek (20-4) in the Round of 16.

No. 6 Fountain-Fort Carson 77, No. 27 Rock Canyon 61

At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson used a 12-0 run in the third quarter to break a tie and gain separation from Rock Canyon (14-10).

The Trojans (22-2) will face No. 11 Grandview (15-9) in the Round of 16.

No. 7 Doherty 75, No. 26 Rocky Mountain 62

At Doherty: Brooke Mansanares scored 10 points during a dominant fourth quarter for Doherty that pushed it into the second round.

The Spartans (18-6) led by one point as the fourth quarter began before outscoring Rocky Mountain (14-10) 16-5 in the final 8 minutes.

Doherty will face No. 10 Fruita Monument (19-4) for a shot at the quarterfinals.

5A

No. 27 Frederick 56, No. 6 Palmer Ridge 50

At Palmer Ridge: Frederick (13-11) made eight free throws in the final minute, breaking open what had been a 2-point game to score the upset.

The Bears (18-6) had entered the tournament as the Pikes Peak region’s top-seeded team in 5A.

No. 7 Air Academy 54, No. 26 Thompson Valley 44

At Air Academy: Air Academy (16-8), which has lost just once in seven games this month, led throughout in an opening-round victory over Thompson Valley (13-10).

The Kadets will face No. 10 Littleton (17-7) in the second round.

No. 11 Canon City 53, No. 22 Mountain View 47

At Canon City: Canon City (18-6) survived at home in the first round against Mountain View (14-10), setting up an favorable Round of 16 matchup – on paper, at least – with No. 27 Frederick. Frederick advanced with an upset Tuesday over No. 6 Palmer Ridge.

No. 15 Montrose 46, No. 18 Mesa Ridge 31

At Montrose: Mesa Ridge entered the state tournament on a hot streak, winning 11 of 12, but the Grizzlies (16-8) offense produced its fewest points of the season in an opening loss to Montrose (16-8).

No. 5 Mead 50, No. 28 Cheyenne Mountain 34

At Mead: Cheyenne Mountain clung within two points through the first half before Mead (19-5) used a 13-2 run to pull free and avoid the upset.

The Red-tailed Hawks (11-13) were outscored 31-17 in the second half.

4A

No. 17 TCA 45, No. 16 Summit 35

At Summit: The Classical Academy trailed by nine points late in the second quarter before blowing past Summit to earn a shot at No. 1 Holy Family (21-3) in the second round.

The Titans (16-8) closed the game on an extended 35-16 run to conquer Summit (14-10).

No. 12 Berthoud 46, No. 21 Manitou Springs 41

At Berthoud: Manitou Springs jumped out to an 11-6 lead through one quarter and the game was tied 21-21 in the third quarter, but Berthoud (14-10) kept the Mustangs playing catch-up the rest of the way.

The final push from Manitou Springs (11-13) saw it close to within 42-41 in the final minute after a 3-point play from Grace Allen.

No. 2 D’Evelyn 75, No. 31 Sierra 18

At D’Evelyn: Sierra (10-14) ran into a buzzsaw, as D’Evelyn (24-0) maintained its perfect record with the victory.